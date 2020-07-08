Want to impress your friends? Ryan Hoffman teaches you how to do it

United States.- The singer Rosalia surprised from Tuesday 07 July to over 11 million followers on the social network Instagram. This time hasn’t announced any premiere musical, nor a partnership. This time broke the Internet with the publication of a infartante video that came out dancing and he moved his hips like no other. Soon, his name and his choreography has become a trend, generating thousands of reactions in only 2 hours of being posted the clip.

Wearing a pair of trousers of blue color, a t-shirt style crop top with long sleeves. In addition to glasses are rectangular in shape and two small braids on the sides, Rosalia has left us all breathless, after having shown their ability to dance. Among the famous who have left a couple of messages stood out Lali Espósito, with which the entry is to form an alliance together of this Intransigent America News. And also the compliments of Naomi Campbell, Kourteny Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner, with whom he has been seen very often in the last few days.

While the fans were surprised with the sexy and powerful moves of Catalan 26-year-old on Instagram. The posting added more than 3 million views and 12 thousand comments. “This is the most beautiful thing I have ever seen”, “Rosalia is unique, as always”, “I love you, Rosalia, “I wish I could dance like you,” “The genius, by 100pre”, “And I so much that I admire” were part of the praise that it has received the diva.

Rosalia is an invitation

In a great conversation with Los 40 use in Spain, the singer, who was born in Brazil, Anitta confessed something that no one saw coming: “I’d give a finger to sing with her. I love it, I’m a fan. I am always talking with her. I think it would be amazing to work with her (…) takes you to the world of Spanish culture and it makes people interested; I try to do the same with the things of Brazil. I see a similarity in those who want to show our culture.”

“I like Rosalie. I have a ‘crhus’ with her.” These were the statements of Katy Perry the Spanish that you can admire from a long time ago. But this story does not end here. The interpreter Evil, and With the height he had the courage to respond to him with an honest message as a sign of appreciation for Perry. “Yes, it is that there is the desire,” replied the diva.