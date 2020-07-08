VIDEO: in this way, Maluma celebrates the success of one of their songs

United States.- The reggaetonero colombian Malumaeast of the party, and that is Love of my lifehis last simpleit is located on number 16 of the successes in the list of Billboard and I shared your emocin are their fanticos.

With a video on your profile Instagramthe street artist, has decided to thank the support and the support of his huge fan base, but he did, according to his style irreverent and with chapuzn in a swimming pool.

You may be interested in: go to Televisa? After more than 20 years in TV Azteca, the last farewell to the dear driver

I’m mad and happy. You continue to hold. I love you”, I wrote the interpreter.

Also read: eaten alive Mara Jos in “the Voice of The Aztec from “don’t give it with their songs”

As was to be expected, the lead singer of the south america has received a lot of messages from them fanticos and colleagues in the tray of the comments, so, has left more than 292 thousand “likes”.

Currently, Maluma is reaping the fruits of the music and the official video Time available multiple it already has with more than 31 million views on YouTube.

Source: drop the Soup