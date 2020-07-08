USE Covid-19: Coronaviruses usa today, July 8: rcord of the case in Florida, Texas, Arizona, and California

breaking news: all of the infection and the number of casualties in the Union, the American

Cuntos the cases of the coronavirus in the United States, this is the 8th of July, the year 2020? In the MARK, of Course we provide you with all the latest news, live, the number of contagions, and, unfortunately, the number of people who gave their lives for the cause of the Covid-a 19-a disease that has already rebas 2 million on the Union of the American, being the pas at the ms cases in the world ahead of Brazil, india, Russia, and the United Kingdom.

In addition to this, this is a quarantine in the U.S., combined with concern over the protests, the reason of the death of George Floyd’s and Rayshard Brookssigns of support for anti-racism, and police brutality will continue to grow in the country, and all over the world, and here we can say th at it happens in every state.

In the united states:

2.993.760 carrying with us 131.457 the dead 936.476 recovered

In the world

11.799.443 carrying with us 543.558 the dead 6.424.448 recovered

———————————————————————————-

The Organizacin Mundial de Saúde recognises the evidence that the coronavirus can be transmitted through the air. To respond to the more than 200 scientists who had requested the WHO to take ms seriously on this hypothesis, to confirm orbligara to set the gap, or to extend the use of the mask.

———————————————————————————-

Where do you get the coronavirus

I may be immune to the coronavirus?

Cunto dura of the coronavirus to the human body?:

lceras over the foot, one of the first symptoms of the coronavirus

How long does it take to incubacin from the coronavirus in the lives of the people in the group?