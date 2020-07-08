Unheard of in the United States went officially to the WHO, after of the multi-COVID-19

On the afternoon of Tuesday, the The White House it reported that the The United States Of America officially retired from the World Health Organization (WHOwhen you launch the process that will be effective for one year, and after a pandemic COVID-19.

According to the democratic senator Bob Menendezthe Congress has received notification that the president’s Donald Trump he retired to the country in the international body.

“The Congress has received a notification from the president of the united states he retired officially for the United States, WHO, in the midst of a the pandemic“he wrote to the Sister of his Twitter account.

In its turn, has stated that the departure from the United States WHO shall come into force on the day of July 6, 2021, which is when you send your request to the secretary-general of the The UNwho is the keeper of the national health care.

To make the connection to the chaotic and inconsistent response to Trump up against the COVID is not enough. This is not to protect the lives and the interests of the americans, let the americans, the sick, and to the United States only – Bob Menendez Democratic senator

On the last day of the 29th of may, Trump announced that the United States would end its relationship with the world health organization, to the point that China is in complete control.

During a press conference at the White House, Donald Trump has also made it clear that the United States wants an open relationship with the Chinait is found to have violated their promise to the United States and in other nations as well.

Finally, upon the closing of the trading session on Wall Street, the adjustment was continued in the north american markets and the exchange rate, which coincided with the news that the United States has left the World Health Organization.

