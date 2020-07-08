The wife of Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber looks amazing with short jeans and a white shirt oversize

Hailey Bieber does not know how to wear a garment, a simple fact is this. The the wife of singer Justin Bieber is one style, unrivalled fashion and with her slender body, any outfit can be a winning bet.

In their continuous walks in the city of Los Angeles, the beautiful model who fascinates every dress that takes in every aspect. And this opportunity turned to triumph when making use of a basic garment in every wardrobe of a woman: a white shirt.

Photo/@haileybieber

Even if this head is distinguished by the signature Balenciaga, Hailey Bieber has become a look very special to the morning sun, perfect for summer leave it buttoned up the half, and combine with a short denim jeans that revealed his tonificadas and long legs.

The the white shirt oversize of men’s style are the trend of today and are options in which celebrities often wear in different combinations, to be cool in these days of high temperatures.

His footwear, was another hit for the wife of the famous interpreterJustin Bieber. Some white sneakers sports brand Nike, with some of the socks they give you that sporty style of the city.

Dark glasses, for the sun, and earrings circular gold were part of the accessories that you used for your outfit.

Photo/@haileyjbaldwin

A body that falls in love with the wife of Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber 23 years, has become one of the models of the most prestigious on the international scene. Your body and style, is a guarantee of success for the company of the famous designer who prefers her presence.

It has an innovative style and elegance that steals glances his step. And in this quarantine, together with her husband Justin Bieber are conducting a walk on the way to the united States. By the end of the week show your publications Utah, where you can admire the crystal clear waters of the lake, which was, as he explained to the Daily Mail.

With a bikini with fancy cow in the turquoise boasted of his stick figure and the abdomen of steel, as she rested in a sitting on the sand of the beach.

The model was nice to wear her tan and without a drop of makeup, showing off her flawless complexion under the sun.

