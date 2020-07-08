The United states has invested 1,600 million dollars in the lab Novavax to produce a vaccine against the coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: A woman ‘holds a small bottle labeled with a “Vaccine COVID-a 19” sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

The government of the Donald Trump granted, the Novavax, Inc. Of the 1.6 billion dollars to cover up the evidence, and the marketing and manufacturing of a potential vaccine against a coronavirus in the United States the purpose of the deliver up to 100 million doses by January 2021. The grant is the largest so far at the “In-Speed-of-Light”, and the program of the The White House designed to accelerate access to vaccines and treatments to combat it the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

“What makes this one concession to “Speed of Light” is the one that pays for the production of 100 million doses will be delivered in the fourth quarter of this year, and it can be completed in either January or February of next yearit, ” said the (Reuters) the chief executive officer of the Novavax, Stanley Erck.

Also, it will cover the cost of running a a large part of the Phase III, the final phase of human trials, which could begin in September or October.

The announcement follows an investment of 456 million dollars in a vaccine candidate from the Johnson & Johnson in march of 486 million Modern, Inc. back in April, and up 1.2 million dollars in support of the vaccine Ground in may, in which it is developing with the The university of Oxford. The government of the United States of america has awarded the Emergent Biosolutions 628 million to expand manufacturing capacity in the country for a possible vaccine against a coronavirus, and the medications to treat it COVID-19.

A safe and effective vaccine that is classified as critical, so as to put an end to an epidemic that has cost more than half a million lives around the world about a quarter of them in the The United States Of America.

The company’s headquarters is located in Gaithersburg, Marylandit’s like a horse in the dark, in the race for a vaccine against the coronavirus. The company was not on the list of the winners of the vaccine to the Speed of Light.” reported in the newspaper The New York Times included The modern, AstraZeneca, and Pfizer, Inc., J&J and Merck & Co..

In may, the Novavax got a funding for an additional 388 million us dollars for the development of a vaccine COVID-19 the Coalition for Innovations in the Preparation of Epi (CEPI) after an investment of 4 million in mid-march. In June, the The department of Defense of the United States of america has given the company 60 million euros to support the production of 10 million doses of the vaccine, by the year 2020.

On a large scale

The company is in the process of transferring the technology to get to a contract manufacturer, without the name, it has two major manufacturing facilities, ” said the CEO. This is the sum of the work done by the Emergent Biosolutionsthat is, making the dosages in order to supply the clinical trials, most small, early-stage and middle of the company.

The vaccine Novavax it works in conjunction with an adjuvant, a substance that enhances the immune response to help the body to build up a solid defense against the virus. Today Novavax does your add-on In sweden. The company is also building the capacity of the manufacturing The United States Of America for your add-on “so that we can produce more than one billion doses of the adjuvant in the United States, “he said.

The people are waiting in a queue at a food bank at the Church of St. Martin, during an outbreak of the coronavirus in the section of Elmhurst, Queens, New York, (Reuters)

Novavax don’t start testing for human safety by the end of may. One of the reasons for the delay is that the polio vaccine was grown on cells of the insect, which is a process that can take up to 30 days prior to the company’s scientists have to take to start cleansing it and to do it in bulk. “You lose a month of more-or-less there, but I don’t think we’re late for our“he said, referring to the data from animals showing a strong immune response and high levels of antibodies against the virus.

Erck he said that it is expected the results of his testing of the Phase I within the next week or so. The company points to the start of the test in the middle of the stage, back in August or September, and that the Phase III trials will begin in October, he said. At the beginning of the next year, the company expects to be able to make 50 million doses per month in the United States.

“This is a manufactured on a large scale in a few different web sites in the United Statesit, ” said Erck. “That leaves us with is the ability to make many more doses in the United States by 2021“. Novavax it also has a manufacturing plant in the The Czech Republic and you can expect to have two other plants in the In europe and Asiasaid the executive director. The company is also working with a manufacturer in India. The goal here is not to make more than 100 million doses per month, he said.

(C) Reports.-

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

Australia has mandated a group of six-week, in Melbourne, after an increase of coronavirus

The rear, and the controversies in the research on the coronavirus that show that science is working as it should