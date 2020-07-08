The record of achievements in the Xbox is virtually impossible to overcome

Love the results

We have already seen how there are players who enjoy completing a game as fast as possible, but there are others who prefer to squeeze the maximum from every corner of the map. Here is where comes into play the achievements. For the month of march, the platform XboxAchievements organized a race to see which player was able to collect the greatest number of achievements for a month. The competition has allowed us to team up with a friend to work together, and add the results to the starting double, so that the total sum of points may impress a bit. But no one could have imagined what I was going to Sarah (made up name to keep your anonymity).

As said in Kotaku, this lover of video games has a particular devotion to the results, and even if your favorite console is the PS4, I did not hesitate a second to participate in this challenge, as in the Xbox also adds a good amount of points G in your profile. For more, including his deeds, is the achievement of 10,000 kills in multiplayer Gears of Warthat took 3 months of hard work.

What has helped the quarantine?

Contrary to what you might think, the period of quarantine has lived all over the world during the month of march was not the reason that you got your record. And that had to continue their work in accounting from home, so that you only need a little bit of order to be able to devote the time to the console.

The result was 6 hours per day on weekdays and 12 hours a day during the weekend, almost a day of work, with the sole purpose of obtain the most results possible in 30 days. But, it would be able to reach to 132,000 points in a month to maintain this pace?

The importance of the games

The secret of his success, as well as the patience and the planning of the day, it is in the list of games chosen to complete, as Sarah has decided to spend one of the most famous and eye-catching, why should we deal with problems along the way. To do this, we developed a list of games that are simple and quick to complete, sorted from lowest to highest difficulty and began to play one after the other.

Focused a lot on indie games that a lot of people do not know, basically because it has allowed us to obtain results quickly, to the point of having 1000 points of G in less than an hour. Their careful study led him to discover Ratalaika, a developer that launches the simple games weekly, which has allowed him to gain points quickly, to the point of playing 60 of their titles.

Of record in record

In the final challenge, Sarah has managed to establish a record daily of 29,000 points in only 24 hours, something that has allowed him to arrive at last to a huge figure to 132,000 points. But that had to be added to the 84.000 points that got your partner challenge, so that the sum total of the team 219.000 points, 70,000 points more than the second place (yes, the work of Sarah is only could almost be lying in the second place).

In Reddit there are many who are still hallucinating with the company, and that is that, for many, that number is not yet reached, nor in 12 years of history in Xbox Live. Almost nothing.