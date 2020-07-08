The process begins between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s alleged ill-treatment

The actor Johnny Depp, 57-year-old, and his ex-wife, Amber Heard, 34 years old, was seen face-to-face in court after the beginning of the process in which he accused of abuse during his marriage with the Hollywood star.

“It is not, and has never been an author of wives”he said Tuesday his defense in court, the hearing in the Supreme Court of London. The actor was also a lawsuit for defamation of character for libel and slander against u.k. tabloid ‘The Sun’.

The process, which had to be postponed from the pandemic coronavirus, is scheduled for a duration of about three weeks, and Depp seems to “clean up your reputation”after being accused of “abusive wife” in an article in the cited newspaper. The complaint has been made against the group News Group Newspaper, the owner of the newspaper, and against its executive director, Dan Wootton.

Depp denies being violent with the actress. “There will be a surprise to hear that this it is not a case of money, this is about justice. Johnny Depp has made clear in several hearings. You came here to clear his reputation,” said his lawyer, David Sherborne.

“Was Amber Heardwho gave him punch or hit him”

Sherborne listed in the note of the allegations of domestic violence, which are the focus of the case and clarifies that his customer “had not attacked Amberd Heard, or those occasions, nor in any other.”“Heard he invented these stories of violence and severe violence. He is not and never has been, an abuser of wives. In fact, it is argued that he said that he started the physical strugglewho gave him punch or hit him (and there is little that can make him to stop this); she was the aggressor, not him“according to the lawyer, who added that the evidence supported in this version.

The article written by Wootton “he repeated the accusations of the Hearing, with reference to what he described as ‘overwhelming evidence’ in favor of the actress, in an obvious attempt to confirm categorically in the mind of the readers, the millions of readers, that these terrible and serious allegations of crime were true”says the lawyer of johnny Depp.

“Or is guilty of being an abuser of women, or was accused of a very serious”

The lawyer stresses that “the nature, surprisingly is the opposite to that of the test for Depp and Heard is one of the features of this case, and the court must resolve their conflicting testimony. There is no room for a middle point”.

In this sense, “one side is lying openlyand to a certain extent, the extraordinary”, so that “Johnny Depp is guilty of being an abuser of wives for having assaulted the wife on several occasions, causing injury the most horrible, or have you been accused of a very serious and wrong,” concluded the lawyer for Johnny Deep.

‘TMZ’ published a photo of her with a bruise on the face

The online magazine ‘TMZ’ released in may 2016 a photograph in which they are listed the test of an assault on Amber Heard-with a bruise on the face, apparently a a result, according to the actress, the protagonist of “Alice in wonderland’ you stamp the cell in the face. During the fight, the actor, also has broken some of the objects in the apartment, according to your version.

Apparently the assault occurred when Johnny grabbed the phone with her he had called a friend to ask for help and according to the above-mentioned american media only had time to shout: ‘Let’s call the police!!’. When the police came to the house Depp was already gone and the agents who participated in the call recommend Amber put in a complaint, something she decided to do. The police said that if I changed my opinion ever come into contact with them.

Discussions with the bisexuality of Amber Heard

This seems to be what has happened with the “irreconcilable differences” that establishes the separation agreement, the lawyer Amber, Samantha Spector, has added a question of domestic violence, for which he provided the photos that TMZ has played in your account of Instagram. The lawyer was sentenced to it is not the first time that has happened in the marriage.

In different media, it was reported that the det of the argument might be that Depp had nothing good to bisexuality Amber. Previously, the actress has married the photographer Tasya van Reeyour ex-spouse.

“Amber threatened with a lie publicly if he did not agree with the terms of his separation”

On the part of the environment of the actor, there were friends who have defended as a performer and director Terry Gilliam, he wrote on Twitter: “how many of the friends of Johnny Depp, I’m discovering that Amber is a better actress than I thought.”

He also added that he and his girlfriend were in the house of Depp on may 21, shortly before the alleged assault. The actor said: “Amber threatened him with the lie publicly if he did not agree with the terms of the separation.”

The personal safety of the actor told the portal ‘TMZ’, which in 15 months of marriage it was she who went into a fit of rage, screaming, throwing bottles and the charge against him. In the same way, not to admit that most of the times they had pull when she attacked her husband.

Depp and Heard, they met during the shooting of ‘The Rum Diary’ (2011), and are promised in 2014, despite the many rumors about the problems in your relationship. A marriage that lasted only 15 months.