the new Haute Couture collection by Chanel

After a successful first show digital Chanel, what is certain is that many people are reluctant to the arrival of the presentation of the show Couture the French brand. While other companies have changed dates and calendars in the course of these months, to adapt to the new needs which the evolution of reality sets, the maison has wanted to do, as that has not happened, absolutely nothing. Is more: if the other brands were struggling to highlight their proposals for the confined spaces in which they were produced, Chanel, with the passport later, he preferred to continue traveling on your parade.

However, Virginie Viard it seems that they have taken the reins of the final shape and presented one of the collections most beautiful and state of the art to date, with a new design, and the rocker arms, which seem to be designed for Kristen Stewart, one of the muses of the brand, more than the eternal caroline of Monaco. The collection was presented this time not on a coast at sunset, but in a courtyard that is inspired by the school of the nuns of Aubazine, where she studied Coco Chanel.

The drawings also make us think of Elle Fanning in ‘the Large’ or in marie Antoinette even more of a rebel, who enjoys the prom dresses and the extravagance. “This is a young eccentric with a touch of the eighties,” explained the designer to ‘WWD’ the previous week, when Mikael Jansson inmortalizaba models Adut Akech and Rianne Van Rompaey with looks that would form the lookbook and the video of a minute that has accompanied the presentation.

Virginie ensures that the collection has more than Karl Lagerfeld that of Coco Chanel, because it reminds him of those meetings, and celebrations between friends has organized and for which the people wore. The tweed, of course, the queen of the collection, that there is no missing gold chains, brooches, and pearls. The proposals have been the protagonists of a collaboration between the company embroidery Lesage, that becomes part of the “Métiers d’art” Chanel, in 2002, and the house of jewels Goossens.

The fabrics used in this sumptuous collection are those that were in the Chanel studio, because let us not forget that the sewing workshops were closed for almost three months. Precisely to avoid situations like this, Chanel has done with Vimar 1991that produces most of the wire used in the tweed that uses the trademark. For our part, we are already making bets on when we’ll see Kristen Stewart with one of the looks from this collection.