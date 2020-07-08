The love of Barbara Mori has already an owner, you will not be able to believe it is!

United States.- Zac Efron to cope with fame from a very young age: she was only 14 years old when she joined the Disney youth series High School Musical. He rose to prominence thanks to its role as Troy Burton, and was accompanied by Vanessa Hudgenswho was the protagonist, and has given life to Gabriella Montez. In the same set of recording has emerged of the love between the young people, but, unfortunately, not been realized. So a couple of years later, leaves the audience in an announcement of the diva of 31 years.

In the year 2010, which ended their love story has become a focus of the tabloid press. However, Vanessa Hudgens picturesque openly with the local media: “it All started in a really natural (…) And what is true is that I could not be more grateful to have had the relationship at that moment.” Also, she has admitted that, in some form, had to do with the pressures of the fans of Zac.

“High School Musical it was a massive phenomenon, and had all eyes on me. And that is a very strange feeling, in order to have the relationship that helped me not to lose the head and keep calm, because I had my hand to someone who understood perfectly what was going on, because it was in the same situation,” added the California-born.

What did you not know Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens

Few knew of heavy clashes between the celebrities and because of media pressure, public opinion and the fans of the protagonist of the documentary of Netflix With your feet on the ground. It is up to the director of the youth series of the House Mouse feared that the end of the tape: “I Remember that we had a discussion a huge while we were rehearsing, and Kenny Ortega, our director, came to try to mediate with a face of ” don’t tell me that our movie is going to hell.”

Finally, the actress of 31 years, said: “But I am very proud that we both conduct ourselves as true professionals, so, despite the fact that, obviously, we were going to break in the future, because this was the thing we had to do, leave everything aside and go ahead with the filming. I am surprised, because we were very young, so that’s why I say that the relationship that we have helped both to stabilize our emotions.”