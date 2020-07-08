The haute couture of Dior falls in love with her collection post-quarantine

Fashion shows virtual have taken the world of fashion, and the house of French haute couture Diorhas made the step in the new normal, which governs the Paris Fashion Week.

One of the designs of the fashion film, with which Dior has presented his collection autumn-winter 2020-21. (EFE/Brigitte Niedermair/Dior Maison)

The decorations of the pharaohs and the magic of the gateway of the physical have been replaced by attractive shorts that have given the beginning to the Paris haute Couturefor the first time is virtual.

The Federation of fashion and Fashion I had already cancelled the celebration of the gateway to a man, and couture, scheduled for the month of June and July, when he decided to go for an on-line edition of the 100%.

From 6 to 8 July, with the signatures: Schiaparelli, Maurizio Galante, Iris Van Herpen, Christian Dior, Chanel, Alexandre Vauthier, Elie Saab and Valentinoamong the thirty names, have decided to go ahead with this special edition to show off her the collections fall-winter 2021.

The format chosen by the French company is a short film made by the well-known Italian film director and screenwriter Matteo Garrone. There are women of different ages built dresses of haute couture in miniature and recreating so true and own works of art.

In the pay levels of greige and silk gauze, a sigh-inducing ball gown from the Autumn-Winter 2020-2021 Haute Couture collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri https://t.co/QXRskCu3fq it is a testament to #DiorSavoirFaireits softly pleated waist and bodice, built on a hidden architecture. — Dior (@Dior) 6 July 2020

According to the agency EFE, Dior has presented a film that was seen as he made the thumbnails for the Haute Couture, a process in which the hands of seamstresses and artisans make delicate items.

The fabulous designs and dream created from the Maria Grazia Chiuri, the first woman to be positioned towards the front of the mythical French brand, which is dominated by the folds, volumes and silhouettes wither in shades ranging from copper age to black via the powder blue.

“We have done this project in a particular moment in our life”said designer Maria Grazia Chiuri, who has started to work on the presentation remotely during the quarantine, in Rome, coordinating everything with the seamstresses, and the production team were also at home.

The movie, which begins in the workshop Dior it leads to an enchanted forest, a cast of fantastic characters, give life to a series of dresses magic that induces sleep.

The heads were placed in 37 small mannequins dressmakerwhich is then sent to the main customers all over the world.

The first thing in the morning, the model Naomi Campbell, one of the promoters and activists “Black Live Matter”dressed with a black t-shirt emblazoned with the message, “phenomenal black”, was responsible for the opening of Fashion Week.

Factors that influence wear Dior to enjoy the virtual fashion show

To enjoy the The fashion week in Paristhe influence factors of the favorites of Dior wore amazing dresses, designed by the studio to enjoy the virtual fashion show.

Negin Mirsalehi

Negin Mirsalehi it has become a reference in the fashion world, the big companies are in the lottery and its tricks and beauty have conquered hundreds of users all over the world. Through his instagram, the young woman explained:

Thanks @dior for this unique experience to see #diorcouture through a beautiful film. 🥰

Karen Wazen

The beauty of the lebanese Karen Wazen entered the virtual catwalk with a red dress stunning the French firm.

Thanks @dior for making us virtually a part of your #diorcouture magic show ❤️❤️❤️ and thanks for dressing up

Rome Strijd

The model Rome Strijd it was another of the guests of the French house. The Dutch shared your profile, the particular way in which I enjoyed the parade:

Taking my cappuccino decaffeinated before of my first experience of a digital fashion with @dior on this rainy day 🖤 #diorcouture

Camila Coelho

Camila Coelhothe factor of influence the brazilian has become one of the must-haves of the fashion show in Paris, and next to Dior was made to feel the power of the Latin virtual catwalk. The model shared a part of your favorite dress of the French house.

I saw the show #DiorCouture Digital from bed early this morning, and it was very inspiring! These are some of my favorite looks from @dior that I have used in the past by @mariagraziachiuri ❤ ️ What is your favorite?

Brittany Xavier

Fashion blogger, Brittany Xavier also enjoyed the couture Dior sharing with his millions of followers, their favorite clothes of fashion house.

I attended the show @dior Haute Couture online today, to share my favorite looks from the collection in my story. What is your favorite look from Dior? 👇🏼 #diorcouture

You may be interested in: Vespa and Dior join to scooter couture