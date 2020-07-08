The full list of nominees for Premios Juventud: J Calvin sweeps

Univision announced Tuesday the nominations for the edition 2020 of the Youth Award, which will be held on the 13th of August in Miami.

The winners will be chosen by popular vote from today until the 21st of July, through the prize website.

Candidates

J Calvin is the artist most nominated Premios Juventud 2020 to be present in 12 of the 28 categories.

Karol G is the second artist with the most number of nominations (9), followed by Bad Bunny with 8, Anuel AA, 7, Daddy Yankee and Manuel Turizo with 5, while the Band MS, Maluma and Sebastian Yatra highlighted with 4 nominations each.

This is the complete list of candidates:

1.- The manufacturer, which is always called (the Producers cited by the artists in their songs)

-Chris Jeday & Gaby Music

-Tell Me The Flow

-DJ Snake

-Play-n-Skillz

-Ovy On The Drums

-Sky Break

-Steve Aoki

-Upload Neo

-Tainy

-YES.I.AM

2.- The new generation of Women (New artist that makes us dance)

-Cazzu

-Emilia

-Jessie Reyez

-Mariah

-Yennis

3.- The new generation Male (New artist that makes us dance)

-The Alpha

-Jhay Cortez

-Lunay

-Mike Towers

-Rauw Alejandro

4.- The new generation of regional mexican New artist in the genre of mexican regional)

-Alex Fernandez

-Carin Lion

-Study Group

-Natanael Cano

-Net Bernal

5.- The more spicy the Song regional by letters picosas)

-“Love The Lie” – Nathanael Cano

-“Things That Crack” – Inheritance Patterns

-“Love Was Not Pa’ I” – Study Group ft. Band the colossus

-“The Circus” – The ghost

-“I, I’m Not with You” – Lenin Ramirez ft. Of The Study Group.

6.- The Traffic block (Canciónn you like, even if you are in traffic)

-“China” – Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Karol G., Ozuna & J Calvin

-“Hidden” – The addiction

-“I’ll be with You” – Pitbull X Ne-yo ft. Lenier & The Micha

-“Not Elegó To Meet You” Band Sinaloan Ms De Sergio Guide From Wikitravel Images

-“Who Throw Pa’ ‘Lante” – Daddy Yankee

7.- The sticky (The song can’t stop singing)

-“My Goal With You” – Banda Los Sebastianes

-“Pegao” – Cnco Ft. Manuel Turizo

-“Rhythm (Bad Boys For Life)” – Black Eyed Peas & J Calvin

-“I Have Forgotten It?” Christian – Nodal

-“Cob” – Karol G Ft. Nicki Minaj

8.- The Perfect Mix of the Song with the best collaboration)

-“China” – Anuel Aa Ft. Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna & J Calvin

-“Undecided” – Reik, J Calvin & Lalo Ebrat

-“Pegao” – Cnco Ft. Manuel Turizo

-“What The Hell” Band – Sinaloan Ms De Sergio Lizarraga Ft. Snoop Dogg 5.

-“What A Shame” – Maluma Ft. J Calvin

9.- The Cuarentema (Songs that were born during the quarantine)

-“When Dawn Arrives” – Nibal, Justin Quiles, Danny Ocean, Feid

-“The Color Of Hope (2020)” – Various Artists: Diego Torres, Nicky Jam, Reik, Camilo, Farruko, Ruben Blades, Camila, Carlos Vives, Mau And Ricky, Thalia, Leslie Grace, Rauw Alejandro, Prince Royce, Peter Hood, Kany Garcia, Leonel Garcia Rio Roma, Diego El Cigala, Jorge Villamizar, Carlos Rivera, Ivete Sangalo, Coti Sorokin, Lali, Gente De Zona, Fonseca, Dani Martín, Manuel Turizo, Angela Torres, Ara Malikian , Dilsinho

-“The World Outside” – Alejandro Sanz

-“Time Passes (Quarantine)” – Farruko

-“Home” – Bad Bunny

-“It Is Time To Join The” Gang Sinaloan Ms De Sergio Guide From Wikitravel Images

-“This Quarantine” – Abraham Mateo

-“I Believe That We Will Win” – Pitbull

-“Resistance” – Kendo Kaponi

-“Take It Away” – 21st Floor

10.- Collaboration OMG (Unexpected Collaborations)

Band Sinaloan Ms De Sergio Guide From Wikitravel Images & Snoop Dogg – “What The Hell”.

-Natanael Cano, & Bad Bunny – “I Am The Devil (Remix)”

-Reykon & Willie Colón – “Perriando (Murga Remix)”

-Shakira & Anuel AA – “I Like it”

-T3R Item & Farruko – “from the neighbourhood To The City”

11.- It is in all… (The artist that is in you, the desire to sing)

-Anuel AA

-Daddy Yankee

-J Calvin

-Manuel Turizo

-Natti Natasha

THE SOCIAL NETWORK

12.-I want more (an Artist that most are still on the networks, and I always want more)

-Bad Bunny

-Frida Sofia

-Jennifer Lopez

-Karol G

-Sebastian Yatra

13.-Together light up my networks (couples or friends over to share their networks)

-Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes

-Karol G & Anuel AA

-Nicky Jam & Cydney Moreau

-Rosalia & Kylie Jenner

-Sebastian Yatra Mau and Ricky

14.- I called the attention (Artists who make us stop the networks from their events and their posts)

-Bad Bunny

-Cardi B

-Guaynaa

-Sebastian Yatra

Thalia

15.- #MascotaGoals (Artists that put publications together with their pets)

-The Dasa with Benito

-Frida Sofia with Phillippe

-J Calvin Peace and Happiness

-Karol G e Anuel AA With Goku

-Maluma with Bonnie and Clyde

16.- #LiveEnCasa (Best concert house)

-Alejandro Sanz & Juanes – “#Lagirasequedaencasa”

-Carlos Vives – “#Notevayasdetucasa The exhibition of Carlos Vives”

Christian-Nodal – “Together for music #Stayhome #Withme #Quédateencasa”

-Gerardo Ortiz – “Together for music #Stayhome #Withme #Quédateencasa”

-Sech – “#Youtubeandchill Concert”

17.- Breaking the internet (Artists who upload photos that light up the networks)

-Chiquis Rivera

-Karol G

-Lunay

-Maluma

-Natti Natasha

18. Triple threat (factor of influence that does it all, and dominates digital platforms, television, cinema or music)

-Danileigh

-Juanpa Zurita

-Isabela Merced

-Luisa Fernanda W

-Mario Bautista

19. Two are better than one (friends, brothers or boyfriends who create content together)

-Analisse & Kat Rodriguez

-Street and Shirt

-Juanpa Zurita & Mario Ruiz

-Karen Gonzalez & Sebastian Robles

-Martinez Twins

20.- Better Lol (the Creators of the content that makes us laugh)

-Alex Guzman (Blesiv)

-Gaddiel The Orb

-Lejuan James

-Louie Castro

-Willow Pink

21.- Factor of influence with a cause (In honor of the influencer who uses his platform for a good cause)

-Canelo Alvarez

-Edwin Castro

-Indya Moore

-Jessica and Jp Dominguez

-Julissa Calderon

FASHION

22.- Label (dress in “high fashion” fashion show on the red carpet)

-Bad Bunny

-Jennifer Lopez

-Maluma

-Sofia Carson

Thalia

23.- The most fashionable (monitoring trends)

-Bad Bunny

-Billie Eilish

-Cazzu

-J Calvin

-Sofia Reyes

24.- Sneakerhead (Lovers shoes)

-Bad Bunny

-The Ghetto

-J Calvin

-Karol G

-Rosalia

25. Hair Set trends through their hair styles)

-Amara La Negra

-Camilo

-J Calvin

-Jennifer Lopez

-Pabllo Vittar

26.- Nail with nail Have nails more “couture”, all)

-Bad Bunny

-Billie Eilish

-Cardi B

-Karol G

-Rosalia

MUSIC VIDEO

27.- The choreography is the most hot Videos with choreography authentic)

-“Vodka” – Greeicy

-“Yellow” – J Calvin

-“Bogaloo” Supreme – Victor Manuelle and Wisin

-“Who Throw Pa’ ‘Lante” – Daddy Yankee

-“Whine Up” – Nicky Jam, and Anuel AA

28.- The Video with the most powerful message (video with the best social message)

-“Hallelujah” – Reik And Manuel Turizo

-“Me, You Are Killing” – Natti Natasha

-“It Has not Stopped Raining” – Mana and Sebastian Yatra

“Red” – J Calvin

The “Sharks” – Ricky Martin.

With information from EFE

