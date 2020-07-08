“The change has to start somewhere”: Zac Efron arrives at Netflix with a super premiere

The expectations are very high and with great reason, as Zac Efron it is one of the most versatile, has the entertainment industry, and his adventures always give you what to talk about.

It refers to something romantic, but at the operational level. The star of “High School Musical” amazed his fans when he revealed that he was working on a production of adventure that had everything to do with nature.

Down To Earth is the documentary series in which the actor is 32 years old worked with the founder of SuperLife, Darin Olien and already has a release date, it will be this Friday July 10 on Netflix.

“The food, energy and water are the basic products of modern life. Let’s get to know some of the best innovators in “green” to see how change is an inside job,” he said the californian.

For who played Ted Bundy, analyze new ways of living, maintain the security of the planet and the nature that surrounds us has become something essential and several years ago, shows your effort to do so.

“We need to start rethinking the way we consume everything. From our food, our energy. The change has to start somewhere,” he said the idol of a thousand years.

The journey of Zac and the team of experts in survival through places like Iceland, London, France and America are detuvuieron in such a scenario, Peru, Puerto Rico, where you can see the actor in “17 Again” shows all his skills.

Collaboration with foundations like Habitat For Humanity, and Charity Water, the interpreter he longs for this creation, that serves to generate awareness and achieve an impact on the consumption habits of the society. I wish to serve!