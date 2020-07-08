The abuse and fear, Christina Aguilera talked about her past

“I am proud of the military background of my family, unfortunately I have seen too many injustices with regard to abuse and violence. And the culture of cover-up the crimes and turn a blind eye to the countless women and their abusers is all too common. I struggled with this reality my whole life, I grew up in an abusive home, surrounded by many women who feared for their lives and do not have a clear means of escape or to get help in a safe manner for themselves and for their children. I feel like I could know someone like #VanessaGuillen”, and began to say in your publication that takes a picture of the young soldier. ⁣

“It is not easy for women do not feel able to talk to, feel confident that you will be supported and heard, especially in situations where they might feel outnumbered… where most of the time, the bullies will be liquidated only to come back more violent and threatening, with the power the next time. Most of us need to join together to give voice to these victims. We need to talk, and to keep the abuse predators before that happens to the next innocent person. Refuse to remain silent,” said the artist, with words that are very important. ⁣

“I pray that changes are made. I remember one time, living with the fear and the desire for something better. My mother was one of the more fortunate. And I’ll also. I will continue to use my voice, and I will be an advocate for victims of abuse to feel that it is ok to talk about and demand to be heard. Know that you are not alone. I know that it’s not okay to be abused, harassed or live in fear of your life”, concluded Christina Aguilera your deposit account.