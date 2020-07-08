That sounds like ‘Please (Remix)’ from the hand of J Quiles, Feid, Nicky Jam, J Balvin, Sech and Maluma | LOS40 Urban

Feid and J Quiles they shared a couple of days ago, a small teaser what would be the remix of Please. Promises, to surround himself with great friends like Maluma, Nicky Jam, J Balvin and Sechand bring us another potential hit of this summer.

A week before releasing the video clip, the Latin singers have shared the sound of this version that, without doubt, the stick more to the original, if possible.

This Porfa (Remixwill appear on the next album Feid right Ducati Bay Mixtapeit , along with other topics, for example Child how did you do, Wrong or Evilthat should see the light next month of July.

Gian Riverathe director of this music video, he shared on Instagram, the considerable the technical differences between the previous video Porfa and this new remix. “and so it began, me with my camera filming at @jquiles on the balcony of her apartment, while @wainmusic hold a light and @feid hold the horn. how far we are, we are super video with the mega productions. never stop dreaming and fighting for their dreams,” he said.

You I threw it away, China, now Porfa… it is unusual to see a remix that does not have more than four artists of today. What is your favorite?