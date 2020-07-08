Shakira and Black Eyed Peas together in the song ‘Girl Like Me’ album of Translation and| or Shock.co

As usual, we publish every week, with a good selection of new national problems, but we want to remind you that we have a complete with reviews of discs colombianos (album and EP) to meet and enjoy the local music. You can also take a look at the best tracks and albums of the national since 2019 in this special.

Girl Like Me – Black Eyed Peas, Shakira

Who’s behind it? Since 1995, Shakira, the colombian singer’s most successful, and the colombian all over the world. This 2020 was the star of the show at half time of the super Bowl with Jennifer Lopez and in a couple of months, to serve 30 years of artistic career. The Black Eyed Peas are one of the american groups the most relevant in the history of mainstream music. From 2017, are, without Fergie, but that did not make the group stop, to the contrary, continue to release the songs, and breaking the language barriers in the sector.

Here I am at the opening match with the Peas Posted by Shakira on Friday, 11 June 2010

What’s it about? Girl Like Me it is a song of flirtation and a hymn to the power of the latina woman. The most interesting thing about this song included in the album of study Translation the Black Eyed Peas, is the use of phrases in English and Spanish. In addition, they made a nod to other talented women, such as the carioca Anitta and of tejano Selena Quintanilla.

What do you play? The first collaboration of Shakira and Black Eyed Peas makes us believe that the song is inspired by the disc She Wolfbecause there is a similarity to the giant between the sounds and the nuances of voice that the agents used in that period, more than 10 years ago. It is an electronic circuit based on Latin rhythms, but without being imbued with the reggaeton.

When do you listen to? It is not yet known if the song is going to have a video, but it is certainly one of the songs most anticipated new album of the trio gringo. We hope that the pandemic can have fun in the discos of the world, but you can listen to on a Saturday at home with a lot of sun and perhaps, an ice-cold drink.

