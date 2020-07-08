Rafa Nadal and Djokovic are moving away from united States

Andl the US Open, that can be canceled, as the rest of the american tour as a result of the pandemic, which will be held in hipottico case held not to count with the best players on the planet.

Simona Halep, the number two of the WTA, was the first to distinguish yourself from the possibility of travel to the united States in the current conditions. Rafael Nadal avis on the 4th of June that I was not going to take a plane to New York city, in the conditions in which it was at the time of the pas. The situation, a month later, is even worse.

Rafa will have a special respect for the coronavirus and Feliciano Lpez, a friend, a companion of the circuit and has won five Davis Cup, said yesterday that the spaniard intends to play the Mutua Madrid Open. The Masters 1000 madrileo, in which the player can add 640 points to defend for the semi-finals of the last edition, it appears in the official calendar day after the conclusion of the ‘grand Slam’, which was held at the Billie Jean King Tennis Center. The goal for the rest of the campaign to manacor is completing his thirteenth victory at Roland Garros.

Novak Djokovic, how to inform the BRAND name avis last week for the costume of the difficulty of the flight to the united States from COVID-19, and puts it in quarantinehe has returned to training, and to Belgrade, to the side of Viktor is the Real. The two were found to be positive during the Adria Tour.

In this sense, the Baseline, in statements to the daily Telegraph, commented, “lately, I just look at the reviews, very malicious against m. It seems like a witch hunt for some big name to be the main culprit of the whole”. Their presence in the “main” of new york, leaves clues: “I’m not sure who will play in the US Open. I’m going to play Madrid, Rome and Roland Garros in the month of September“.

The world number one has only coached and played on clay given that he would leave his confinement in Marbella in mid-may. And that is that the european tour of the earth seems to be the most reliable and the most realistic, at least for european players. In Madrid, Rome and Paris are working to keep the public in the stands.

The ATP made it official on Monday, a new ranking is not perdern points until the next season. A perfect alibi for many of the players with doubts about whether to travel or not for the united States to stop them because there are the results that defend not caern in the standings.

In the meantime, Roger Federer, safe low until the ao that is for an operation on his right knee, has confirmed in recent conversations with the USTA, was in doubt, the dispute of the tournament in the month of August.

Tennys Sandgren, the same weekend his compatriot Frances Tiafoe is positive exhibicin of Atlanta, is apresur say that the US Open is the east above every name. Nothing ms is far from the truth. The interest for the man of the tour must be directly connected to the “Big Three” and their struggle to be the one that ms large agglutinates in its palmars.