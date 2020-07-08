Quarantine Colombia: Mr. Perineum, and the Philharmonic orchestra in the virtual concert, this Saturday, July 4 – the Culture

While the country is divided between the worst disease of the infection of the mass in more than a century and the needs that are pushing many to leave to look for their livelihood, the doctors, nurses and all health workers who fight to save the life.

In tribute to them, next Saturday, 4th of July, the Philharmonic Orchestra of Bogota, the group, Monsieur Perineum, and THE TIME to perform in a virtual concertin digital platforms.

It will be an opportunity to share the songs that Catalina Garcia, Santiago Prieto and all the members of Monsieur Perineum have taken over the world, but with the agreements with the Philharmonic Orchestra of Bogota (OFB) has beautified for this presentation.

“We are aware that the doctor, physician, nurses, nurse practitioners and other members of the health care personnel”, explains David García, who until last month was director general of OFB– it is not necessary to be recognized as heroes, but they deserve to be recognized for their advantages. Hand-in-hand with Monsieur Perineum, this concert is a contribution from the art of this recognition, which combines the musical influences of jazz, ragtime, reggaeton, reggae and classical music.”

The event will begin at 4 p.m. next Saturday and an hour before, at 3 p. m., the singer Monsieur Perineum –Catalina Garcia, as well as the symphony director of the BFO, Antonio Suarez, who will talk with the journalist Julio César Guzmán, the challenges and the artistic logistics of the recital, and the messages you want to convey.

The singer Catalina Garcia also hopes that the presentation means to find against the crime of femicide that are still plaguing the country, and to demand the end of violence against women.

The signal will be generated by the YouTube channel of the Philharmonic and played with his counterpart of Monsieur Perineum. Both the panel discussion as the songs can also be for the home page ELTIEMPO.COM.

For his part, the director of the BFO reveals the magnitude of the challenge: “In this concert involved a total of 240 musicians of the BFO, one hundred of the orchestra, senior and 140 of the youth, three teams of pre-production and production with sound engineering and video editing. It is also a bet of the Philharmonic to continue to make music with artists such as Monsieur Perineum, with a musical language is innovative and extremely rich in its diversity-aesthetic, that manages to touch the sensitivity of a different audience”.

This concert is the value

in

in the midst of so many difficulties, demonstrates that music has the magical power to make you happy

the life of human beings.”

Director Garcia added: “For the Philharmonic Orchestra of Bogota is a source of endless joy for the launch of the group, Monsieur Perineum, and THE TIME of this new concert. We have recently done with TIME and Juanes concert which was a success throughout the american continent, seen by millions of people. This new gig has also the value of doing so in the midst of so many difficulties, where we show that the Philharmonic does not, and that music has the magic power to make more happy the lives of all human beings, no matter how difficult it can be for everyone. This version is to do it together, in honor of all the medical corps in Bogota and all of Colombia, who deserve all the thanks.”