No filter nor Photoshop, so you can see the faces of the famous

The air to be unreachable, and the beauty the famous it is a point of attraction for his followers, for this reason, on each occasion, the celebrities highlight its characteristics, which makes them unique; this is apparent when you see through their the social networkor when you are in front of a camera, in publications and on the red carpet. However, we forget that, like any other person, has defects and these were exposed with photos them faces without any kind of filter or photoshop.
FILTER THE WORST OF THE SALARIES OF THE OFFICERS OF “VENGA LA ALEGRÍA”
The account of Instagram ssstructure, exposed the faces some of the famous considered as the most beautiful of all the world; the pictures show how they look in real life, without any filter, retouching, effect of lights and with an approach that is huge allows us to see until the last pore the skin. While still highlighting your beautywe realize that as we are not perfectas what we imagine.
THESE ARE THE FACES THE CELEBRITIES WITHOUT FILTER:
JENNIFER ANISTON
SCARLETT JOHANSSON
ANGELINA JOLIE
JUSTIN BIEBER
WHAT SECT OR RELIGION? FAMOUS THAT HAVE BEEN TRAPPED BY THE SCIENTOLOGY
CARDI B
LADY GAGA
CARA DELEVINGNE
MADONNA
EMMA STONE
ESMERALDA PIMENTEL NUDE, SHOWS HER STRETCH MARKS AND SPEAKS OF FREEDOM
JENNIFER LOPEZ
RAMI MALEK
CAMERON DIAZ
ADELE
BRITNEY SPEARS
MEGAN FOX
MIA KHALIFA ASSUMED HIS NEW FACE AFTER SURGERY, THE NOSE
JOHNNY DEPP
VICTORIA BECKHAM
CHER
JULIA ROBERTS
TAYLOR SWIFT
PARIS HILTON
LUIS MIGUEL CONTACT WITH THE WOMAN WHO YOU CLAIM IS YOUR MOM
LINDSAY LOHAN
MELANIA TRUMP
KENDALL JENNER
MEGHAN TREATMENTS
MARIAH CAREY
HAILEY BALDWIN
EMMA WATSON
MADONNA CHALLENGES THE CENSORSHIP OF INSTAGRAM WITH A EROTIC PHOTOS AND IN CRUTCHES
KIM KARDASHIAN
RIHANNA
MILEY CYRUS
RT MALIK
THE DAUGHTER OF OSCAR RIGHI, OF BERSUIT VERGARABAT, ACCUSES HIM OF SEXUAL ABUSE
(Imelda Tellez)