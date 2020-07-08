Name Bad Bunny composer of the year and other notes, so that you miss the COVID-19

Today the information more fun and enjoyable, is constituted by a recognition of the Bad Bunny, the discovery of a new species of dinosaur in Coahuila and more.

Bad Bunny is named songwriter of the year by ASCAP



Bad Bunny, Romeo Santos, and Daddy Yankee are among the winners of the Awards, ASCAP Latin Music 2020.

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP, for its acronym in English) announced this Tuesday at the artists, with the topics most widespread of the Latin music of the last year.



Bad Bunny has been named songwriter of the year, Romeo Santos composer/artist of the year, and ‘calmly’, Daddy Yankee, Snow, song of the year. In addition, Universal Music Publishing was recognized as publisher of the year and Kobalt Songs Music Publishing as a freelance copy editor of the year.

“The Latin music – music – is one of the most popular all over the world. This is because his rhythms, his passion, honesty and deep love for their traditions and the gift of go through the barriers to talk to everyone the same, regardless of the language that we speak”, said the president of ASCAP, Paul Williams, in a statement.

Between Tuesday and Thursday, ASCAP will celebrate the winners during a ceremony virtual that includes musical performances and the participation of artists such as Marc Anthony, Descemer Bueno, Peter Hood, Desmond Child, Jhay Cortez, Darrell, Natalia Lafourcade, Lunay, 21st Floor, Carlos Vives and Sebastian Yatra, among others.

Find the remains of a new species of dinosaur in Coahuila

For 72 million years, the desert of the south-east of Coahuila guarded the remains of a new species of dinosaur: the Paraxenisaurus Normalensis, said the experts.

“This is a dinosaur carnivore, with very long legs, very similar to an ostrich, with the head small; something like birds of prey,” he explained to the Financial Belinda Espinoza Chávez, curator of the Museum of Paleontology of the Benemérita Escuela Normal de Coahuila.

“It was not a dinosaur racer, was heavier, and in fact one of the main features is that he had a fourth finger on the back part of the leg, known as the alux,” explained the specialist.

The Greek Paraxeni, which means that strange, saurian, reptile, and Normalensis, in honor of the Plain of Coahuila, which houses a Museum of Paleontology. It is estimated that, measured between five and six meters length and two meters in height, belongs to the dinoqueinidos, a sort of ancestors of the dinosaurs that we know of.

What Fans of Blair Waldorf? Here you can find the clothing she wore and the other characters of the series

If you always wanted to know where they came from, clothing and accessories, Blair Waldorf and Serena van der Woodsen of Gossip Girl, or Jules Vaughn of Euphoria, or any other character in any television series, and until you’ve thought about buying them, I have news for you.

In Shop TV, a website created by a young woman named Chloe, in 2011 you can find everything from clothes and swimsuits to necklaces, purses and the belts, the chapter in which they were used, the designer or the shop that created it, as well as the links of the brands to get.

The platform has a menu in alphabetical order so you can find the name of a series that you are looking for, and when it reaches you, there will also be an exhibition of the character you are looking for.

For example, there is a blouse, Moschino used to be the Queen B of Gossip Girl, which he wore in the series for both clothing and accessories of luxury brands like Marc Jacobs, Oscar de la Renta, Vera Wang and Elie Saab, among others.

The Venice Film Festival

The venice Film Festival will be in September

The event will continue at the Venice Film Festival in September, but with some changes because of the pandemic of the coronavirus.

Organizers said Tuesday that it will move forward with its plans to 77ma edition of the event, which will include a light-reduction film in the main competition, as well as some of the functions in the open air and virtual.

The festival director, Alberto Barbera, said in a statement that he is “extremely pleased that the Biennial Film can be performed with a minimum of reduction of the film and sections”, and that “a significant number of directors and actors that will accompany the movie at the Lido”.

There will still be between 50 and 55 films in the official selection, which will be released on July 28, and functions in the traditional sectors, as well as two open spaces (in the Gardens of the Biennale and an ice-skating rink of the Lido).

The festival will be the section of the virtual reality of the internet, and this year has waived the section spills over, that has the smaller films, to host more social functions, the removal of the main productions in the competition. The actress Cate Blanchett will be chairing the jury of the main competition.

