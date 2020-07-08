Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson has conquered TikTok, with a dance noventero

Amy Susman via Getty Images | Instagram



Miley Cyrus never misses a chance to brag about your fabulous relationship with singer Cody Simpson and now they have joined forces to record a dance with a theme, very retro.

The duo goes by the crown of TikTok and nothing can stop it.

Miley Cyrus was given a time of their hit series virtual Brightminded, which invited other celebrities to talk about relevant topics, in particular for mental health the purpose of the pandemic coronavirus

And as well as hundreds of celebrity is focused to leave their mark on the platform’s most popular video of the moment: TikTok (sorry, YouTube).

As Miley spent the better part of the quarantine, with her current boyfriend, Cody Simpson, it was predicted that the singer colara in one or the other ideal time for social networking.

And both shared their moments together.

“The dance of the captain with the devil”

Miley shared in the TikTok is a video where dancing with Cody a success really retro (of 30 years ago, no less).

While they were enjoying a time at the swimming pool, the couple threw a routine perfect for the song C+C Music Factory ” Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)’.

What if they know what we’re talking about?

The dance has caused a stir among the fans, which he shared on other platforms like Twitter and Instagram.

You can see the video of Miley and Cody down.

Both were dressed in dance in a bathing suit and something even more epic, would have been nailed to the pool at the end of the song.

You can dream…

Miley has gone through a difficult time in her life after her divorce from actor Liam Hemsworthbut fortunately, she has found happiness once again to the side of Cody.

About his relationship with Miley, the australian singer has talked about how Miley has influenced their way of life:

“To be with Miley is the most beautiful of my life. She is so creative, challenging, independent and inspires me to be my own person. We are both creative people and inspire the work of another”.

As a symbol of their love, the couple did the same tattoo of a trident in honor of a book of poems by Cody:

“There is something of romance in the poems that I have written, and yes, you can be in on it. It is inevitable that what happens in my private life and in my work.”

