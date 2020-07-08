Michelle Obama and Priyanka Chopra, the godmothers of the return of Meghan Treatments

Both Meghan Treatments as is prince Harry continue to define his role by now, far away from the Crown and living in a new country. Things have not been able to go out exactly as they had expected, and much less than you might think that he would have to leave Canada just before they closed the borders due to the pandemic, and settled in a hurry Los Angeles.

Now, slowly, his drawing the futureand it is Meghan Treatments you took your first steps and making clear that it is used in his work as a teacherlinked to the topics for which he has always shown more interest, as the rights of the women.

Next week the duchess will return to be the protagonist for his involvement in the days The Girl Up Global Leadership Summit, which will take place from 13 to 15 July. In them, it will be the actress Priyanka Choprawho will participate in a special session of questions and answers, and Michelle Obamawho will give the welcome to the virtual event.

“Oh, this is for the women! But I do not trust those of us, listen to Meghan Treatments!”, published on Twitter, the organization of the event to announce the presence of Meghan in an event that promises to give much to talk about. A few weeks ago, it was announced that Meghan and Harry had signed a contract with the agency, Harry Walker, who will take care of the couple who appears as a speaker at major events.

Beyond this participation, Meghan Treatments has been in the news for a judgment on the movement Black Lives matter, speaking from her experience as a woman bi-racial. The duchess of Brescia, he sent a video to the institute, where he studied for students to graduate this year and wanted to send a message of hope and strength.

