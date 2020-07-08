Mercedes-Benz a-MBUX presents the second generation

So does My MBUX

The new generation of Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) surprises, and giving it a go generational quite attractive. The manufacturer has released the second generation of the system in the the new S-Classthe model of high range of the manufacturer. The first thing that draws attention, is that the Mercedes has completely changed the style of screen stretched that it had in the first generation give way to a distribution more traditional two screens: the box of instruments, and the central multimedia controls.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mZzQEkovdjg(/embed)

This new organization is inevitably reminiscent of the proposal of Tesla, especially because of the size and the vertical size of the screen that is located in the center of the passenger compartment. The system is composed by a total of 5 screens, two in front and three behind, one positioned behind each seat, and another third in the central arm rest.

An OLED display in the dashboard

The most striking feature of the central display of the dashboard that has an OLED panel 12.8-inch 1.888 x 1.728 pixels, providing a resolution quite surprising that you will have a lot of sharpness. This new screen size is also seeking more control in a digital way, as it has helped to reduce the physical buttons, for a total of 27 controls in less than the previous generation. So, for example, the controls on the climate control display on the screen instead of having independent controls.

Taking into account this dependence on the digital control, Mercedes has integrated a number of technologies that enhance the user experience. So, for example, the controls are preseleccionarán with only carry your finger on the screen, and a fingerprint reader will quickly load the user settings immediately.

Augmented reality as a guide

Another of the novelties that call a lot of attention is the system of Head-up Display with augmented reality. This system, as shown in the video presentation, you will be able to project ourselves signals are perfectly adapted to our drive way, so that if our path we need to take the output of the first alley on the left, an arrow will be virtually on that lane for us to see with total clarity which road to take.

Very technologically advanced

The most obvious features of the system are very beautiful and functional, but to give life to everything that requires a brain able to handle all of this. There is, where was the new center of control of the Mercedes, that offers 50% more power than the previous generation, and has a GPU with 691 gigaflops to be able to handle the rendering of all screens.

Also, 320 GB format SSD and 16 GB of RAM, which will be responsible for the entire flow, silk-like, and can receive system updates via the internet, and with a voice recognition system with 27 languages recorded.