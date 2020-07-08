Learn to Love Yi, the new face of the trap in Spanish

Victor Garcia was born in Alcalá de Henares, spain, 37 kilometres from the centre of Madrid, and he composed his first songs at the age of 12 years. The child had already greeted their friends to form bands, and soon came to the world of rhyme and quick when he learned what were the freestyle battles. The Love Of Yiits name reflects two sides of his personality: Love on your side more romantic, sentimental and emotional; Yi side “cabroncete”, ward (originally it was a G ” from his name). With 15 years he has recorded his first video clip and at the age of 17, he worked in warehouses and as a waiter, but decided to devote himself to music. Mentalizó this goal, and with the passing of the years, its audience has grown.

There was a key moment which allowed the rest to understand your vision. It was a concert that took place in 2019 in Alcalá, which were attended by about 4,000 people. “Mentally I need, all of the big gamble,” says Garcia. “I have not seen one artist so small and pop-up like I do, don’t do that. I am not a million, I don’t have a figure on Instagram that alucinas, on YouTube either. Then to me has helped me to understand that my move is true, that my audience is real.”

The 2020 started with the release of his first album, Lucka job that avails itself of collaborations with the Recycled J on the hit, “of thee I forget”, Aleesha on the romantic “what will be”, and the iconic Israel B-reggaetón “Ugly”. “For me, Israel B is a maximum reference of Spanish rap, I was listening to him when I was in the Corridors of the Block, when neither Pxxr Gvng existed, when none of this existed,” recalls Garcia. “He is like a father”.

Another artist with whom he collaborated this year was the chilean Gianluca, together they took the song “No me canso”. “He is the artist that is closest to me, also the fact teñirnos the hair. He came to Spain, I went to the presentation of the album, we met, we ate, we chatted. We connected very well and the atmosphere that was in the studio when we recorded the choir was super cool.”

Luck it was the opportunity of Love of Yi to be in every bowling alley and the scene in Spain, even if the virus and the pandemic had other plans. But Garcia did not stop, and in the month of June has taken two songs in advance of his next album, Spirit. The first song was The “chinese”produced by Royce Rolo. This song gives a first indication of a new way of Loving Yi. “Luck it was not the disk, so it was that will be. I gave it a super disc, because that is what I tried, what I’ve done. But I had to give him that value so large as not to give value, to destroy it. I come to you with a project, the more hard and with the music more harshly because we are growing, evolving and I want people to see me, that we have come up with a project more difficult than Luck”.

The second single was “With my”in collaboration with Delarue and Naes Beats, his star producer. This is a different song from the one that is the universe of Love of Yi. With this song, he tried to distinguish where it comes from, what it is, you start in the street, the neighborhood. “It is for the people who paste in the pop and in the street too. That is my purpose, to give importance and respect to the road. And to make this theme with Delarue, represents that, to the maximum respect”.

Within the genus, many latinos look on with awe, the Spanish movida, while the opposite is happening. Trying to figure out what a vision, Love Yi tells in the following way: “I Think that here in Spain we lack the humility to everyone. In Latin america there is that ambition and struggle, never stop working. Artists such as Duki or C. R. O. have not stopped since they left the battles, not to spend even two months do not know something of them, their music, and that here in Spain is not gone. I really don’t know who is at fault. What is obvious is that here there is a lot of talent, there is a lot of diversity of genres, talent, audio-video, productions, beats, vocal and scriptures. Missing a bit of union between all, is no longer among the artists but among all”.

In a time where the label of the genre “urban”, which is installed by the media, is being put in doubt the Love of Yi clarifies to be faithful to that genre. He defends this position by stressing that it is evident that there are artists who have started their career in a particular site, that the forms and the ideal that there are other artists that have started in another place. “The education of my is from urban, urban artists such as Tupac, or Daddy Yankee. Now the same sex as urban is there, but I want to fuck you, I want to delete because I think that those who have grown up with this, supported by this culture, we now have importance of the sector at the global level, and I don’t want to remove the tag. For me it is important to separate what is an artist to use, and what is a urban artist of the truth. The culture rap is the important thing at the end. I come from the culture of rap, respect, think about what you are saying or want to convey, and I don’t want to die. What is the relationship between rap, trap, reggaeton and dembow, from its origins, is their context, that is the street, urban. For me the most beautiful thing is that reggaeton is reachable in 20 years, and is now a world power, it is the music that you hear on the planet, and this came out of a plaza in the district. That is the goal.”

These days, the Love of Yi was looking for a bit of new blood, and to collaborate with the followers real, then asked through a post on Instagram that will send you topics or demos e-mail, and the e-mail box exploded. “It is to show and prove to me that, no matter the number of artist, no matter if it is signed or not. What matters is the song, the scene is the music. When you hear a song you like, you like, even if it is on the other side of the world, what you like is the song”.

Without more to say, the Love of Yi has followers real support from the virtual to the recital. 2020, the year of the pandemic, will be remembered by the year in which Luck failed to perform his tour, has been destroyed, and you came up Spirit with the side of the true and the road. We see an artist that is clear where you want to go, and that culture, he gives you everything.