Kim Kardashian details her daily routine with the photos on the bed next to Kris Jenner: here the background of the question

Kim Kardashian, 39 years, is always inventing something eye-catching to promote the launch of a brand, clothing line, or one of his many advertising campaigns. Tuesday, June 23, celebrity american you will receive the new Collection Summer Sleep of TAP. Of course, before this happens, she is moving their social network to any machine to let them know of its 175 million followers on Instagram new that brings with it.

On Thursday, the star of “keeping up with the Kardashians” has shared a series of photos with his mother Kris Jenner64. The two are face clean, without a drop of makeup, while they were under the sheets. It seems that just from a nap. Beyond revealing how they present themselves in the privacy of your home, the photos had a specific intent: to sell the product that comes out.

“ I get up, I exercise, and I wear pajamas every day” written the tycoon’s make-up on Instagram. Thanks to your daily routine, Kim has seen the need to “make the best and most comfortable pajamas and clothes to lounge with desnates”. He explained that his new collection will remember your old version of cotton, but this time it will be elastic. The collection will be available in sizes XXS up to 4X in grey marl and onyx.

Surprising as radiant seems to be the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner for his age, as well as the thing that saves with his oldest daughter, Kourtney Kardashian41. “I thought it was Kourtney in the first slide 😭, ” said a follower in the comments. Another person added: “I Thought it was going to be a publication dedicated to Kris and I’m a little disappointed.” Later, in another post, the mother of four children, he invited the fans to buy the new palette of the brand KKW Beauty.