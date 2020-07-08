Keanu Reeves with fans, the idol that everyone would like to know | News

If, alone, to see a famous in the street cause that fans and non-fans to get really excited, when you is an internationally known artist who is also a very good person, it seems that becomes a moment that will never be forgotten.

This apparently happens several times with Keanu Reevesthe canadian actor has starred in movies such as “the Matrix” or “John Wick”. But what makes it so special? In addition to having a normal life in a walk on the street for an ice cream or decide to use the subway as daily transportation, Keanu is always a time to be with their fans. Here the most viral of the actor.

When a sponsor of a marriage is found to Keanu in a hotel

It is a sort of one in a million. Keanu Reeves was in a bar, in front of a hotel in California. I went there a fan who is amazed at what he saw and asked a favor: that surprise to the bride and groom that was getting married just on the other side of the road. It turns out that the fan was the godfather of the groom, and this has been an ultra-fan of the actor.

He naturally accepted, and I went to congratulate them. Of course, everything was recorded in a photo in which he comes out as another guest to enjoy the party.

“I was so sweet!” ❤️ Darlette are Jarrod 🤵is great #KeanuReeves fan. Look 👀 that happened to be at their wedding 👰🏽 home! PS: (Darlette told me that she is amazed at the 15 minutes of fame!) 😊 pic.twitter.com/gicNRNOyVf — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) September 3, 2018

When their plane almost crashes, and Keanu Reeves has taken the time to calm the passengers

Apparently no one had noticed that Keanu Reeves was on the same flight until an error in the plan led to this emergency landing. Already at the airport, offers them the possibility to take a bus. Keanu Reeves took the leadership and organized are encouraged. Already in the van, Keanu Reeves has to chat with everyone and also give the curiosity of the place where it landed.

Of course, the photos could not miss, even if the actor behaved as any other passenger.

That time when your flight from #GDC almost crashes and you have to emergency land in a remote airport, but at least Keanu Reeves is having as bad a day as you. pic.twitter.com/XSPa1wlNuO — Amir Blum (Unboxed) (@CheesyJedi) 24 march 2019

When Keanu Reeves turned water into wine

In reality they have done, but it’s been viral a photo of a child who is approaching the actor to ask him for an autograph while eating at a restaurant. What drew the attention was that Reeves had a glass of wine, but the table only had a bottle of water.

When a fan is worth the effort to get close to Keanu, and he came

The wrestler Kenny Omega confessed to being a big fan of Keanu Reeves. So, when he found it in the airport, what I wanted most was a photograph. However, I didn’t want to upset him, because he knew that all the time bothered with, so she decided to best contemplate from the other side of the waiting room. What I never imagined was that Keanu will notice that what I was seeing, and he decided to approach her to talk with him. In the end, always wanted to the photo.

When Keanu Reeves went down in the house of a fan to give an autograph

A family knew that Keanu Reeves would record in their colony. Stacey Hunt, Loussiana, she decided that she and her family will give a welcome message to the actor. For this reason, they made a poster that said it is “amazing”, a phrase used in the convention and it became viral.

Hours later, a van stopped at the entrance of the house of the woman, fell to Keanu Reeves, who asked for a marker for autografiar the poster that was dedicated to say that it was incredible.

When you gave your seat to a woman on the subway

So simple, he saw that a person was carrying a heavy backpack and he, who had nothing more than a mochilita, has yielded his place, the woman was able to rest.

When a woman is lost, and he offered to drive her home

Australian Fan Recalls ‘Surreal’ Experience, When He Lost, And Keanu Reeves Came To His Rescue. A journey into ” I lost on Wilshire Boulevard . Keanu offered to take her to target on her Porsche. Here’s the selfie I took with my camera. https://t.co/8cgUa5RRan pic.twitter.com/Ugb2D8FrJi — Keanuital (@Keanuital) July 27, 2019

The woman was walking through the streets of Los Angeles and lost, a man came up to help her. It turned out to be Keanu Reeves who offered to drive her home.

When the selfie to a fan went wrong and is back to take another

Full of paparazzi, and in a hurry, Keanu Reeves did not hesitate to return when a fan told him that selfie she had just taken went wrong. The actor had taken a picture with her, he continued to walk, and the feet behind the young man said that if they could repeat. He, with a smile, he returned and remained more time posing for this time to come to perfection.