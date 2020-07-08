Kardashian, Ricky Martin and Christina Aguilera’s comment on the last dance of Rosalia | the Big bang

A couple of emojis for ice cream, are the ones that you have shared Rosalia along the last dance viral that was made in their networks. The flamenco is a very special relationship with the dance and it shows every time you put to move your body. And that has left everyone amazed, including The Kardashian.

A small choreography that makes it clear that the urban and the roots may merge with the become a trend. One of the key factors that have contributed to the Catalan to have success with their style.

The singer has become more, in this family, as in the media. It has a great affinity with Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. On more than one occasion we have seen them together, not to mention the musical collaborations between her and the rapper. Also, it’s almost like an aunt, more for the small Flocks. Not to lose his last birthday that you celebrated with a spectacular party which included merchandising such as t-shirts that she wore a couple of days ago, Rosalia.

The dance has left us amazed with their new american family. “LOVE 🍧🍬🍦, ” he commented Kourtney Kardashian. “Oh, this is how you feel!”, he added Kylie Jenner. And not only were the comments which he has received, many of them fellows of the international music, such as she.

Ricky Martin: The force of good. 🔥🔥🔥

Christina Aguilera: Ok 🔥

Meghan Trainor: 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

Swaee LeeHits every beat 🔥

Rauw Alejandro: Many … there is no need to have more 🎶🎶

Luisa Fernanda: ❤️😍

Lorena Castell: 🔥🔥

Naomi Campbell: ♥️♥️♥️♥️

“The goddess”, the “queen of the TikTok,” or “queen” are some of the compliments that she received from her followers, that I ask you to teach them to dance and to guarantee that they have already begun to learn this dance is the cannon fodder of the social network of the moment. Clear that you can get to learn the steps, but the style of Rosalia is difficult to imitate. Then Anitta do you want to collaborate with her, that Katy Perry you throw compliments the public or any photo of you is viralice.