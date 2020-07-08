Juice WRLD and their posthumous album Legends Never Die, rap, emo

Juice WRLD and their posthumous album Legends Never Die. Premiere on the 10th of July, 7 months after the death of the rapper and american composer.

On December 2, 1998 was born Jarad Higgins in Chicago. 21 years and 6 days after it would have died as Juice Wrldone of the musicians, composers and interpreters to americans of the future. A promising career that despegaría in 2018, with her hit ” lucid Dreams, and would crash when landing at the airport of Chicago, because of an overdose of opioid pain relievers. The legend tells that at the age of 21, Juice Wrld had a health, very much weakened as a result of the excesses of alcohol and drugs since adolescence. Be that as it may, the Juice of Wrld we left definitely, even though it is his heritage: tresmálbumes study, Goodbye & Good Riddance, The Stroke of death to Love and Legends Never Diethis is the posthumous work of Juice Wrld which opens on July 10. And we have 2 posthumous album in a week. First there was the rapper Pop Smoke and now the Juice Wrld. And I wonder, what will be the hip hop genre with the most posthumous album of artists under the age of 25?

If you’re a bit clueless, maybe you’ve pulled the year 2020 to think that Jarad Higgins was still alive. The truth is that what seemed to be, because you have not stopped the release of new songs, up to 6 simple: Suicide with YNW Melly; I Don’t Like with Rvssian and Anuel AA, the production of Nick’s Aims and Charlie Beautiful; Rightalso with the production of Nick and Charlie; Tell Me U Luv Me with Trippie Network and the production of Nick and it Looks Ok Tanner, and the production of Go with Kid Laroi produced by Omer Fedi, Neek, and Titus; and the theme that will be presented in the preview Monday, July 6, 2020: Life is a casino with Halsey and the production of Charlie’s Nice, and Rex Kudo. This topic and some others will be part of their new album póstulo: Legends Never Die. A disk that, according to the official statement on his Twitter account will be 15 songs they represent totally the music of Juice Wrld. In him we find the important collaborations that celebrate the life of Jarad Higgins, and the music of the Juice of the Wrld. A sound that is characterized to be unique, the result of the fusion of multiple genres that at first might seem contradictory, such as hip hop and rock with connotations emo. Very emotional.

What you can find Legends Never Die, the names of the partnership, as the Nicki Minaj with that he was on tour in 2019? On 10 July we will know.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IetcXhv83gQ(/embed)