Jude Law in negotiations for the part of Captain Hook in “Peter Pan” in action real Disney

Maimed but beautiful. So it would be Captain Hook if this news comes from Variety, it becomes reality. Jude Law is negotiating to join as well as the bad version of the real action that Disney is preparing the classic animated ‘Peter Pan’.

David Lowery will be the head of this “Peter Pan and Wendy’, whose screenplay that he wrote with his collaborator Toby Halbrooks. Lowery continues by combining his facet as a director of the independent film the american (‘a lawless place’, ‘A History of Ghosts”) with his job as director of custom Disney (his was the ‘peter and the dragon’, a highly recommended version in the real action of “Peter and the dragon Elliot’).

Peter Pan and Wendy, the protagonists of the film, played by young Alexander Molony and Never Anderson, daughter of Milla Jovovich, we can also see in ‘Black Widow’, where he played the childhood version of Scarlett Johansson. Some months ago a rumor claimed that Disney had offered the role of Trailer Joaquin Phoenix.

In principle, “Peter Pan and Wendy” is slated for release in the cinema, and not directly on Disney+ as it was thought at the beginning.

A new Trailer

This will not be the first release in the real action in the Land of never ever, even if it is the first time that Disney tries to.

‘Hook (captain Hook)’, directed by Steven Spielberg and Dustin Hoffman played the pirate and Robin Williams, the “lost son”, was produced by the company of Spielberg, Amblin Entertainment. In 2003, the Sony produced ‘Peter Pan: The big adventure”, starring Jeremy Sumpter and Jason Isaacs as Hook. Recently Joe Wright directed ‘Bread (Trip Never)’ for Warner Bros, with Garrett Hedlund as the young Hook. And in tv, Colin O’donoghue has played the Captain of the ‘once Upon a time’, the successful ABC series which ended in 2018.