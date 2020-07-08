Jude Law could be Captain Hook and Peter Pan and Wendy, Disney’s movie

Disney continues to move in the new film project. After the premiere on the big screen ‘Aladdín’ (2019), ‘Dumbo’ (2019), ‘The lion king’ (2019) and ‘beauty and the beast’ (2017), the company was preparing another adjustment of the real action of the animation movie ‘Peter Pan’. The last novelty of this work David Lowery was the bet of the producer, the actor who could give life to the bad: Jude Law.

Last march published the names of those who will be the protagonist of the film “Peter Pan and Wendy”, is Alexander Molony and Never Anderson — daughter of actress and model Milla Jovovich — who will play these young characters. But now, Variety magazine revealed that Disney is negotiating the possibility of the Law who are put in the shoes of an evil pirate, created by James Matthew Barrie, Captain Hook.

This new adaptation directed by David Lowery (‘The old man and the gun’, ‘A ghost story’ and ‘Peter and the dragon’) with a screenplay co-written with Toby Halbrooks. And, although, in principle, was the name of the academy award-winner Joaquin Phoenix, who played to play the villain, never ever, is the british actor, who is in negotiations with Disney for his participation in the film.

In this way, Law could follow in the footsteps of Dustin Hoffman in ‘Hook’, the work of Steven Spielberg, or Jason Isaacs in the film with a more contemporary ‘Peter Pan: The great adventure”. Even though currently the actor keeps his role in the the HBO series “The new pope’ and it’s already been confirmed that re-interpret the iconic Dumbledore in the next installment of “fantastic beasts and where to find them’.