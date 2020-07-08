Johnny Depp calls Amber Heard sociopathic narcissist on the first day of his trial

Johnny Depp “it is not, and has never been an author of wives”he said Tuesday his defense in the hearing, which was held in London, where the american actor has made a millionaire defamation lawsuit against the u.k. the tabloid ‘The Sun’.

The interpreter, of 57 years, and his ex-wife, also an actress Amber Heard, 34, came to the vision of the Superior Court for the start of a judicial process that is expected to last three weeks, in which Depp ensures that the research “clean up your reputation”.

Amber Heard, arrive at the court. (EFE)

The first day of the trial has left us with a number of eye-catching titles, such as when Depp ensures that she has decided to divorce Felt after this “defecara in our bed” –even if she said it was just an innocent joke, or admitted that at the age of 14 years “I had already tried every drug known to humanity” or that is spent “much more than 24.000 pounds per month in wine”even if he confessed, that is not the one who drank it all.

He also spoke of the times he consumed drugs with Marilyn Mansonhis admiration for the Rolling Stone Keith Richardsfrom the moment that you’ve destroyed a hotel room with Kate Moss or of his traumatic break with Vanessa Paradiscalled the “albatross ” French”.

Depp accused Felt to be a “narcissistic sociopath and a calculator, and that she married him to advance in his career” and described a series of alleged abuses and aggression on the part of the actress, to the time who has stated that “it is a fundamental part of my moral code that is never a woman, at any time, in any circumstance.”

In contrast, the lawyers of his ex-wife has described him as a violent person who assaulted when he was drunk or high.

Depp, coming to the studio. (EFE)

In the opening note of the reading from the attorney johnny Depp, David Sherborne, this observed that the case of libel it is not for your client “question of money”, but of “justice”. The lawyer argued that, in contrast, Heard island, the ex-wife of the actor, “invented stories of violence and severe violence”when in reality, he was the “aggressor” of the relationship. The article reported by the newspaper alludes to the accusations Heard Depp, stressing that the actor has been violent with her during their marriage, which he denies categorically.

“He is not and has never been an abuser of wives. In fact, it is argued that he said that he started the physical strugglewho gave him punch or hit him, and there was very little that you can actually make him to stop this; she was the aggressor, not him,” he said.