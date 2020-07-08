Johnny Depp blames Amber Heard of physical aggression: “it Is the sociopath’

Johnny Depp and his ex-wife, Amber Heard,facing a legal battle from several months ago. This Tuesday, the actor said that the actress Aquaman made statements “sick” of abuse against her and labeled incorrectly with “monster”, to testify in a case of defamation in the United kingdom, revolves around who was the aggressor the relationship is a violent and toxic of the famous couple.

The actor has sued the british tabloid The Sun from an article of April 2018 right Potty – How JK Rowling can be really happy to give a role to her husband pickguard Johnny Depp in the new movie Fantastic beasts? The lawyers of the magazine plan to use the arguments Heard to defend the term “husband ” pickguard”.

The astro Pirates of the Caribbean denies vehemently the arguments Heard that the assaulted during their stormy marriage, and is sued in the editor The Sun, News Group Newspapersand your executive editor Dan Wootton.

“These arguments are ill, are completely false,” said Depp in a written statement of a witness, and added that the accusations that have Heard that have hurt his career and have been “a constant problem” to get a job.

The three-week trial on these charges for defamation of character began on Tuesday the High Court of London. This is one of the first important cases that have made the face-to-face from Great Britain began to lift their restrictions for the epidemic of the coronavirus.

Depp, dressed in a dark suit and tie, took the stand and to begin was sworn in and said his full name John Christopher Depp II. The actor told the court she Heard that she had “told the world that he feared for his life, and that I was this horrible monster, so to speak, that is not the case.”

Depp, of 57 years, and Heard, 34, met on the set of the comedy, 2011’s Diary of a seducer, and married in Los Angeles in the month of February 2015. Divorced in 2017, and now accusing each other of abuse.

Although Heard has not been pursued, the case is also a comparison between the ex-spouses, they accuse each other of being the driver, violent and liars. The process would be under the magnifying glass, the thorny private life of both artists.

So began the legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

The defense of The Sun it is based on the reports of Heard of the 14 episodes of violence on the part of Depp, between 2013 and 2016, in Los Angeles, Australia, Japan, the Bahamas and a jet rented, among other places. Depp denies and says that he has Heard, actress and model, attacked with a can of drink, smoking a cigarette, and other objects. He also stated that on one occasion, Heard or one of his friends defecated in his bed.

In a written statement of a witness, Depp he said that in Australia, in 2015, Felt has cut the tip of a finger to launch a bottle of vodka. His testimony included a photo of the finger and covered with blood.

Depp has claimed that on another occasion, Heard, hit him repeatedly in the face on a private jet, which forced him to spend the rest of the flight locked in the bathroom. “Accidents irate airplanes were common with Amber,” he said in a written statement.

When you describe an incident in which disputes that he hit her, Depp said that in fact did the opposite.

“As it happened, (this) escalated and turned physical, ending with a bit of aggression. The lady Heard me hit,” he said.

View this post on Instagram Photos from the Studio, when @kirkhammett (of @metallica , of course) has brought the famous guitar, “Greeny” for the visit… is the ’59 Les Paul, once owned and played for many, many moons, from the amazing Peter Green from early Fleetwood Mac!!! I was, and remain, a bit, in a state of shock!!! An incredible experience!!! The painting on the wall is the one that I did of an old friend… My old dog, Mooo, who sadly passed away back when I was in position to shoot, “the Public enemy”. He was very nice guy and I still miss it very much!!!! A shared post from Johnny Depp (@johnnydepp) on Apr 20, 2020 at 11:06am PDT

Is he painted himself as a peacemaker who was trying to withdraw from the conflict “before things go out of hand”.

Depp has claimed that he had Heard “a personality calculator, diagnosed as a border; it is sociopathic, is narcicista, and is completely dishonest emotional”.

The alleged excesses of Johnny Depp

Amber Heard claims johnny Depp is prone to having tantrums, and violent, fuelled by alcohol and drugs. When questioned by the lawyer of The SunSasha Wass, Depp has admitted that he has consumed a variety of drugs over the years, including marijuana, cocaine, LSD, ecstasy, hallucinogenic mushrooms and prescription medicines.

He said that he started using drugs when he was a child of 11 years without a “house of life particularly stable or secure”. It was “the only way I managed to relieve the pain,” he said. Depp has admitted that he struggled with fame and has been “forced to live the life of a fugitive (…) anonymity no longer exists… it is now a product,” he said.

Wass painting of Depp as a person with problems of anger control, mentioning an arrest in 1989 for assault and a second accident that has caused damage in a hotel room in New York.

“I was furious, but this does not mean that I have a problem with anger,” said Depp.

Wass filed in the court of a video recorded from Heard that shows Depp kicks in the cupboards in the kitchen and the curse before they are served red wine from a big bottle.

Depp said he was “particularly proud” of the video, but denied that this showed that it is transformed into a “monster” when he drank or did drugs.

Heard must present evidence in the trial. The lawyer for johnny Depp, David Sherborne, said that he has Heard recently had asked that a request be heard in private “because of their presumed nature of the horrible”.

Among the witnesses of Depp are expecting that their ex-partner Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder. Depp is also demanding to be heard in the united States for 50 million dollars for allegedly defaming him in an article in the Washington Post on domestic violence. The case will be heard next year.

Sherborne, said in his argument, the actor, has sued The Sun to “clean their reputation”.

amt