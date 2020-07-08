Joe Russo takes weeks of work on the script of the sequel of Tyler Rake

During the last quarantine on Netflix a preview of one of the most the most popular films in the history of the platform. It was Tyler Rakethe tape starring Chris Hemworth with the brothers Russo on the production.

Shortly after I was able to see the film, we knew that we had to implement a new installment of the saga. In time, the screenwriter, Joe Russo, he was not sure if it would tell a story of sequel or if you would like to go back in time to this new work. Now, speaking of how goes the writing process with ET.

I started writing the sequel (which is a prequel?) three weeks ago. This is a great character to write, with a fantastic interpretation of the part of Hemsworth. This is what makes my job easier. I think the mission is to raise the level of this, both emotionally and physically.

This is not the only project that the Russian have launched with one of its stars of the UCM, as they are also working on the production of Cherry with Tom Holland, Spider-Man Sony and Marvel Studios.

In this new history of Holland to be interpreted in a way by Nico Walker, a military doctor that comes to a bank robber to be able to afford the drug addiction that led to his syndrome and post-traumatic.

Tyler Rake was the most-watched Netlix at the moment of your arrival on the platform and we hope to see a lot more of this military, and their companions in the future. Well, in the form of new missions, or with details about his past.