Joe Russo: ‘I do not think that the MCU east at the ready to receive Wolverine’

The director of Avengers: Endgame, Joe Russobelieves that the MCU that still has wait a little bit to include back to Wolverine as the great protagonist of their films in the future. The hroe created by Roy Thomas, Len Wein and John Romita SrWolverine debut on number 180 of the The Incredible Hulk and ahab, taking a leading role in the various sagas, gaining a particular importance in the Marvel when the writers of the calibre of Chris Claremont, John Byrne and Frank Miller he provided background and character. The film was incarnate by Hugh Jackman starting from the year 2000, to be a character of fundamental importance to the tapes of the X-Men, and much loved by the fans. According to the Russian, for this you need to wait a little bit.

The shadow of Hugh Jackman is elongated

Wolverine was famous for Hugh Jackman and vice-versa. The australian actor, debut as antihroe icnico in X-Men with the first film of the year 2000, and for over a dcada, has been leading and part of several sequels. That culminates with Logan, his best representation, Jackman, I announced that hung from their claws and that is despeda of the character, taking advantage of the Disney bean acquired Foxand then the rights of the X-Men characters. For months have been rumors about the integration of the mutants in the universe cinematogrfico, and just yesterday, conocamos new clues about the appearance of the Storm Black Panther 2 in the same way that Spider-Man came in The Civil War. In the same way, it is expected that Kevin Thisthe president of Marvel Studios, bring back to the mutant. But one of the artfices of the Avengers I think that it is not the time, expressed in ScreenRant.

“I mean, Wolverine has always been one of my favorite characters. The number 181 of the Hulk was one of the first cmics that I remember to collect, that also was the first appearance of Wolverine. Hugh Jackman has done an amazing job with that character over the years , and I think that you should give a the rest before someone ms performer,” he confirmed. The creators of the film as a Capitn America: The soldier winter and the series Agent Carterknow exactly how to deal with a character, and if you believe that Wolverine needs time, better not to give the ms rpm. In these moments, the brothers are waiting for the premiere of her new film, Cherrywho played by Tom Holland, and of which I have hablbamos here.