Jair jair bolsonaro has the coronavirus, “I feel great”

Jair bolsonaro has announced that it has given a positive Covid-19 (screen shot)

The brazilian president Jair, jair bolsonaro, has informed on Tuesday evening that it came back positive for the COVID-19 and it began to be treated with hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin.

“It has just come out with the results of the test with a positive result”, he announced that the representative of the 65 years of age, in a television interview from the official residence in Brasilia, brazil.

“It started out on Sunday with a very brief illness, too”he is the one who said that, right now, if you feel “perfectly fine,” to the point that it was informed about the outcome of the review and talking with the other two, and less than two feet away, even with a mask is a must.

“I-I’m, well, normal. Even I want to give you a tour around here, but I can’t because of medical advice”, he said he was.

Over the last few months Jair bolsonaro, one of the most sceptical in the world about the severity of the coronavirus, it has challenged almost on a daily basis, the virus when they came to call a “gripecita”, running through the streets in a full quarantine in a public event with no mask is required, and hugging and kissing each other on the militants, without any caution or care, and, with a careless and constant disease.

“I have to say that I thought I would have had it acquired a few months ago,” but “I didn’t expect this to have ever happened to me, “said jair bolsonaro, who has cancelled his schedule for the next couple of days, and will remain in quarantine in her house, though made it clear that I do not know “has not been used, and that it will continue to manage it through video-conferencing.

Jair bolsonaro has said over and over again that his background as an athlete to protect you from the virusand that would be nothing more than a “gripecita” if the point is to be positive.

Jair bolsonaro-to-hand to supporters during an act in front of the Planalto Palace, in Brasilia, at the end of may (AFP/Adriano Machado)

Also, I have already said several times that there is no way to avoid that is more than 70% of the population fall sick with the COVID-19and what are the measures of the local authorities in order to close the business ultimately, it can cause more problems that you let the virus run its course.

He spoke on Tuesday, when announcing the positive-examination, she insisted thatif it is necessary “to worry about with the virus, it is also necessary to “take care of the economy, and to resume as soon as possible” to the productive activities of why “the unemployment in the forest, too.”

In the past month, the cities, and the united states have begun to lift the restrictions that have been imposed to control the spread of the virus, because of its curves, the statistics of deaths began to decrease, in conjunction with the occupancy rate of the medical intensive care unit. In Brazil, the sixth most populous nation in the world, with more than 210 million people and is one of the best examples in the world of the pandemic.

On Monday, jair bolsonaro, said the person in Brasilia, who has been subjected to an x-ray examination of the lungs showed that they were clean, and perform a proof-of-COVID-19. On Tuesday, he said the NOW Brazil his fever had subsided.

At the end of the week the brazilian leader has celebrated the Independence Day of the United States of america’s ambassador to the nation of Brazil, he shared photos on social media that the show with the his arm around the ambassador, along with a number of ministers and advisers. None wore masks, though to be close to.

Jair bolsonaro is next to the american ambassador in Brazil, Todd Chapman, in the 4th of July. (Photo: Facebook Jair jair bolsonaro)

The embassy of the United States, said on Twitter on Monday night the ambassador, Todd, He does not show any symptoms of the COVID-19but it was going to be considered.

In addition to this, they were subjected to the test of all the ministers who were with the president in the past few days, and your familythat has been around since last week and if you are concerned about the health of the grandmother to the spouse of jair bolsonaro, the 80-year-old admitted to the hospital with a COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the Presidency, confirmed that the Today it Jair bolsonaro has taken since this past Monday, a two-dose chloroquine a policy which, in his opinion, it is quite effective for the treatment of a coronavirus, despite the fact that the science has not been proven, and it encourages a lot of serious questions.

Jair bolsonaro tested negative three times, in march, after a meeting with the president of the United States, Donald Trump, Florida. Several of the members of its delegation to the us, and later, have been reported to be infected with the virus.

Up to now, more than 65,000 brazilians have died by the COVID-19, and more than 1,500,000 have been infected with a virus. Both of these figures are the second highest totals in the world, and is considered to be less than in the absence of evidence to the rule.

