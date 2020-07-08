He returned to Paraguay, 138 fellow inmates in the United States

For his 29-year-old “fight and conquer”, the FNC has delivered the products to the soup kitchens in their community. Photo: the Universe, 970 AM.

The National Federation of Peasants (FNC) delivered on Wednesday, the 20-thousand-pounds-of-food-for-the pots, the popular made in the food centers of the bearing and of the Central office for the 29-year-old “fight and conquer”.

The food has been delivered to the parish Social in the building of the Exseminario Tube. The council has held this year’s annual march for their demands, as an act of solidarity and in respect to the quarantine established by the Government in the context of the hiv pandemic on the COVID-19.

“The National Federation of Peasant, completed 29-year-old fight with the people. This is our slogan, because we are always on the side of the people, and with your donation, we’ll show you the result of the fight,” said Teodolina Villalba, secretary-general of the FNC, in an interview with the Universe’s 970 AM.

He argued that the production of food, it is through the struggle and the conquest of the land in the country, and in view of this situation, the farmers have undertaken to grant to the pots and pans are popular, and provide you with a “grain of sand” in order to face the crisis that broke out as a result of the pandemic.

The co-ordinator of the Social work of the Assumption by Ricardo González, who pointed out that the 52 food centers are supported by donations from the villagers. At least 19 thousand plates of food per day to get the fellow to be in a situation of vulnerability through this sort of activities.

“The dining room is located on the border of the Assumption and the establishment of the Center. The donation is very timely and very helpful, and thank you to the National Federation of Peasant, to our brothers and sisters who are sick,” Gonzalez said.

The products delivered are cassava, corn, chipa, peanut butter, beans, pichinga (corn) pororó), pumpkin, squash, bananas, corn starch, honey, tomato paste, red pepper, zapallito, orange, tangerine, lemon, grapefruit, green peas, cheese, eggs, chickens, home-made, sugar, and yerba mate.