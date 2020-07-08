Feid presents the video of “PLEASE” in Remix together with J. Balvin, Maluma, Nicky Jam, Sech and Justin Quiles

The remix of “PLEASE”, made during the quarantine, it promises to conquer more than one. “PORFA” for the first time Friday and has already exceeded 8 million views on YouTube. | Source: Spread



Feid released the video of his song “PORFA” next to Justin Quiles. It should be noted that “PORFA” a part of the most recent album Feid, “FERXXO VOL 1: M. O. R” and has achieved a great success.

The remix was done during the period of quarantine, and shows the singer has been nominated for a Latin GRAMMY as the exchange of verses with the great artists of the world famous J. Calvin, Sech, Maluma & Nicky Jam.





(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zTpswDtnBBI(/embed)

The issue opened on Friday and already exceeded 8 million views in YouTube. The video was shot in Miami, and under the direction of the Gian Rivera next to the production house WildHouse Images. Rivera, also the director of the video clip of the original version “PORFA” you kept the essence of the original video.

Feid account with almost 600 million visits combined in YouTube and most of 1 million of subscribers in its channel, while it has exceeded the 11 million listeners monthly Spotify.