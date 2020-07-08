Emilia Clarke has acted in a suspicious – Cba24n

With the direction of Phillip Noyce, Under suspicion it is a thriller based on a true story. The cast is led by Emilia Clarke, Jack Huston, Sophie Lowe and Johnny Knoxville and focuses on an FBI agent newly assigned to a mountainous city of the Appalachian mountains in Kentucky. To finish off with a organization of drug traffickers, will convince one of its members to be its reporter and a personal relationship between them complicates everything.

The story, based on the book of Joe Sharkey, realize how this FBI agent, is the first to be tried for murder.