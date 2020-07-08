“Don’t do it!”Specialist discusses the diet that has been subjected to Adele

A few weeks ago the Internet world was shocked after Adele, to reappear in the social network wearing several kilos less, so the diet “Sirtfood” has become one of the most talked about social networks, because this method has been the faithful ally of a singer, to show a different look.

However, even if this method has been used by many celebrities and has achieved a great popularity, the nutritionist and the trainer, Ram Lump, analyzed scientifically this process and has recommended not to follow this diet, because it could put in danger the health of a person that tries to run without the help of a specialist.

“She is not going to do anything to this, you must follow a diet that you see on the Internet, and not because of what he has done Adele, or the diet of your influence favorite. Not to do so, go with your nutritionist. Do not endanger your health, as a result of diets that you see on the Internet,” has launched also a youtuber.

Clod noted that the diet “Sirtfood” has no scientific support and has stressed that the amount of calories that are treated are less than those that the body needs energy, and also the drinks here are recommended can cause serious health problems.

You can see the full analysis in the video below: