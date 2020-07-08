Dan released the list of nominees for the Premios Juventud 2020

The gala evening, will perform on the 13th of August

Andto get to know the characters and the artists nominated for the Premios Juventud 2020, which will be delivered by Univisin on the 13th of August, in the united States.

The public will choose the winners from this Tuesday until 21 July, through a vote.

Steve Aoki

Subelo Neo ?

Tainy

It will be.I.Am

Chris Jedi & Gaby Music

? Dimelo Flow

Dj Snake

Play-N-Skillz

Ovy On The Drums

Sky Breaking

Jessie Reyez?

Mariah

Yennis

Cazzu?

Emilia

Lunay ?

Myke Towers ?

Rauw Alejandro?

The Alfa ?

Jhay Cortez ?

Study Group ?

Nathaniel Cano ?

Net Bernal

Alex Fernndez ?

Carin Len ?

? Love lie – Nathanael Cano

?’The things of the clique’ – Inheritance Patterns

?’Love is not pa’ m” – Study Group ft. Band Colossus

?’The circus’ / The Ghost

? “I’m not with you’ – Lenin Ramrez ft. Study Group

?’China’ – Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Calvin

? Hidden Addictive

? ‘I and you’ – Pitbull X Ne-Yo ft. Lenier & The Micha

? ‘S not know’ you – Banda MS de Sergio Lizrraga

? ‘Pull pa’ ‘lante’ – Daddy Yankee

‘The Pace (Bad Boys For Life’ / Black Eyed Peas & J Calvin

? ‘Se me olvid’ / Christian Nodal

? ‘Tusa’ – Karol G ft. / Nicki Minaj

? “My goal with’ / Banda Los Sebastianes ?

‘Pegao’ – CNCO ft. Manuel Turizo ?

? ‘What a curse’ / Banda MS de Sergio Lizrraga ft. Snoop Dogg

? “That’s worth’ / Maluma ft. J Calvin

? ‘Undecided’ / Reik, J Calvin & Lalo Ebratt ?

‘When dawn comes’ / Nibal, Justin Quiles, Danny Ocean, Feid

‘The color of hope (2020)’ / Artists: Diego Torres, Nicky Jam, Reik, Camilo, Farruko, Rubn Blades, Camila, Carlos Vives, Mau and Ricky, Thala, Leslie Grace, Rauw Alejandro, Prince Royce, Peter Cap, Kany García, Leonel García, Ro Rome, Diego El Cigala, Jorge Villamizar, Carlos Rivera, Ivete Sangalo, Coti Sorokin, Lali, Gente de Zona, Fonseca, Dani Martn, Manuel Turizo, ngela Torres, Ara Malikian, Dilsinho

“The outside world” / Alejandro Sanz

‘Time passes (Quarantine)’ – Farruko

‘The house’ / Bad Bunny

“It is time to join’ – Banda MS de Sergio Lizrraga

This “quarantine” – /Abraham Mateo

“I believe that we will win’ – Pitbull

The “Resistance” / Kendo Kaponi

‘Take it away’ / 21st Floor