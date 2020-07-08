Dad Legarda has been found to be positive for coronavirus – People – Culture

Daniela Legarda, the younger sister of the deceased singer, reggaeton, Fabio Legarda, continues to be very active in social networks. Through its account of Instagram, he shared the details of his life and that of your family.

Recently, in a video to thank their fans for watching after that he told them that they had done a new review of covid-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus.

According to the ‘factor’, had already had to undergo an analysis a couple of weeks ago, because he was very sick. On that occasion, the result gave a negative. But in the last days an event occurred that forced her and her family have been taken to practice another test.

Legarda stressed that in the cities they are located in Atlanta, united States) the containment measures that have already been raisedso that facilities such as nightclubs and restaurants remain open. Clarified that she has not gone too far, but that has gone out to eat in restaurants and a couple of times.

“The Father of the Day, I went with my family and with some friends in a restaurant,” said the ‘factor of influence. “We had a good time, we were eating, we had a good time. No one was sick,” he explained.

Not that I want to say the name of the people, because I don’t want you to go away, and the attack on social media

The day after his fatherknown in the network as “Don Fabio Legarda’, he started to present symptoms such as general malaise and fever. His wife was very worried and he did do the test to know if it has been infected with the new coronavirus. The result came four days after. In fact, it sucks.

Daniela Legarda, said that some of the friends who attended the meeting confessed to him after they have known several people infected. “Not that I want to say the name of the people, because I don’t want you to go away and the attack of social media,” he said.

If we read from the app, you can see the video of Daniela Legarda here.

In addition, he said that the new coronavirus was something real, that he regretted not taking care of their fans that they were fulfilling the quarantine in different countries of Latin america.

Fabio Legarda father would be the recovery in the house of the strong symptoms that occur because of the covid-19. A few days ago, had been in the news due to some comments on the social networks against the ‘factor’ Luisa Fernanda W, that several months ago she revealed that she was pregnant, the singer of popular music, Good Tube.

‘Don Fabio’, he answered, the pullas of the ex-girlfriend of his son, saying that he had no responsibility for the comments that were made on their networks, because that had been the victim of an alleged ‘hacker’ in their accounts.

