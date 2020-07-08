Coronaviruses July 7, minute-by-minute, and The cases and deaths per covid-19 in Mexico, almost tripled, since the measures for the re-opening

Argentina recorded 83.426 cases covid-19

The Argentine government confirmed on Tuesday 2.979-two new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 83.426. The total number of people killed, according to the government, it has increased to 1.644.

Bolivia exceeded 41.500 confirmed cases of coronavirus

With 1.036 new confirmed cases of the covid -19 on Tuesday, Bolivia’s records 41.545 the positive cases at the national level, according to a report by the Ministry of Health. 1.530 disease, 12.398 patients recovered 4.525 suspected cases were ruled out 49.106 cases, according to the report.

Chile has surpassed 301.000-cases-of-covid-19 and the government is preparing strategies to desconfinamiento

Colombia is about 125.00-cases-of-coronavirus

Colombia reported on Tuesday 4.213 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total at the national level, the 124.494. The total number of cases, 68.027 continue to be active. According to a report by the Ministry of Health, the nation counted 4.359 deaths from the disease.

51.861 people have been recovered.

Costa Rica builds up 5.486 cases of the coronavirus, of which 23 have died

The Ministry of Health of Costa Rica confirmed on Tuesday 5.486 cases of the coronavirus, of which 1 810 have been recovered and 23 died.

The equator to account for 63.245 confirmed cases of coronavirus

The government of Ecuador, rose in the third year, 86.152, the confirmed cases of the coronavirus. The number of the dead is located in the 4.873. The government also says 3.247 “deaths-probable,” by the covid-19.

More than a thousand deaths from the coronavirus in Guatemala

The Ministry of Health of Guatemala has confirmed that on Tuesday, November 24.787 the cases of the coronavirus, of which 3.575 have been recovered, and a 1.004 passed away.

The report adds the two deaths, further clarified that they died “for a cause which is beyond the covid -19”.

Mexico records 268.008 the cases of the coronavirus, of which the deceased 32.014

Nicaragua: 2.846 cases and 91 deaths

In Peru, about 310,000 cases of coronavirus

The Ministry of Health of Turkey announced on Tuesday that the country recorded a total of 309.278 the cases of the coronavirus. According to the official data, to date, Peru counts with 10.952 deaths from the disease. A total of 11.646 people are in hospital, at the national level, out of which, 1.265, are in intensive care.

Uruguay has recorded 5 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours

The government of Uruguay, reported on Tuesday, five (5) new cases of coronavirus. With all the new cases, the total stands at 965. When you do not report any new fatalities, the death toll stood at 29.

Venezuela records 7.693-cases-of-coronavirus

The minister of Communication and Information of Venezuela, Jorge Rodriguez, Wednesday, Tuesday, Monday, the values of which are operating in the country, with regards to the coronavirus. To date, there are reports 7.693 cases covid-19, which represents an increase of 239 cases with respect to the previous day. In connection with the killings, the prime minister announced that 3 more deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 71.

With Michelle Mendoza