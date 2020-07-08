Coronavirus | Lack of control and the conspiranoia that of the Government of the United States, before the new peak-of-covid-19 – on The Heels

Of the pandemic in the United States is at its highest point since the first of February, when Trump said that in a few days I would have had no case, and, after the peak of transmission in April, when the president said that the deaths would not exceed 60,000 during the week. More than 129.000 deaths, then, ” Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said last week that the rate of infection could reach 100,000 per day.

In the end, due to economic reasons of the policy of containment became evident in the rise of the contagions in the state of Arizona, Florida, Texas, or California, some of the States hit hardest by the acceleration in the spread, and the first in the limit, the containment measures. Two weeks after the opening of bars and restaurants in certain States, the spread of the virus has increased by 52% in California, the most populous State in the country. In 41 of the 52 States, there was an increase in cases over the last few weeks. The predictions are that the country will reach in August, the number of 175,000 of the deaths, which would surpass the number of american soldiers who died in World War II.

You have exceeded the lower limit of the crisis committee was given in may, the 100,000 deaths, the goal is to get to the top of the max that was set for that time: 240.000 casualties. Trump has argued, however, that while increasing the number of casualties is going down. Medical experts, however, it must be remembered that the number of people killed, which indicators are “lagging”, or it is delayed, it will continue to grow if we do not spread out, the curve of the transmission.

The consultant to the Trump, however, to keep the narrative of the president, which is the virus that is very dangerous at this point in time. The president has recently said, that in 99% of cases, the covid-19 does not cause the damage, and his chief of staff, Mark Meadows, has assured that the vast majority of the people are safe from the virus. The president’s refusal to make mandatory the use of face masks in the country.

Since the White House has tried to limit the appearances-of-Anthony Fauci, at the flat, however, it remained open to the conspiracy theories, which is located in the China on the center of the crisis, who now lives in the United States. Your very own Trump tweeted on the 1st of July“When I look at the Pandemic extends to rear its ugly head all over the world, including the tremendous damage it has done to the United States, I am displeased with the people’s republic. You can see it, and I can feel it!”.

Peter Navarro, a guru in the trade policy of a Trump, and one of the architects of the war, trade with China, which has led to this country is the deliberate expansion of the virus, “created the virus, the readers, have sent in hundreds of thousands of nationalistic chinese people in order to sow and spread the virus before they knew it”, was Involved with the news channel MSNBC.

China is criticizing the Us

The evolution of the pandemic in the United States, it continues to be a cause of concern all over the world. The contagions are published on the last Friday in Florida, far outweigh those of China, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, Australia, and the EU as a whole. China is already the talk of a “total lack of control on the part of the administration to Trump.

With a population of 21 million Program announced 10,109 new covid of our past world at that time. With a combined population of 2.6 billion, in China, Japan, Korea, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, Australia, and the European Union are averaging 6,760 new cases. pic.twitter.com/B5zHka3oNn Matt, Or'Brien (@ObsoleteDogma) March 2, 2020



Again, it was from a editorial The Global Times a version of the hunting clicks The People’s daily newspaper, means the official of the Communist Party of China, which were the deposition of the major criticisms: “The war of the United States against the virus is hampered. There is no national strategy for alleviating the disease. The calculations of the politicians are reduced to the struggle against the Covid-19”.

The Global Times complaint is also the possibility of an increase, which represents the excess of the United States in the spread of the virus: “In the autumn and winter of the epidemic in the united STATES probably will be extended, and that more and more countries and regions will be forced to suffer because of the United States.”

Racial differences in the expansion of the covid-19

A full list of The New York Times the Center for disease control and prevention, there was more data on something that has been pointed out in the beginning of the pandemic, the covid-19 on his arrival in the United States: the people are black and latino-are the ones most affected by the coronavirus. The data is clear, the condition of the covid-19 on water this is not the same: is the coronavirus that has affected 73 of every 100,000 people of hispanic origin, an increase of 64 of the black and 23 white.

There are more than three times more likely than the hiv-infected person is black or latino, in relation to that which is to be white. The difference is more pronounced in the case of a death: a black man or a latino is twice as likely to die as a result of the covid-19. Below is the range of the so-called “third age”, yet there are more differences: more than 25% of the dead latino had at least 60 years of age, while above that age have just been killed, and only 6% of whites).

The report, which assessed 640.000 case, it explains what the differences are in all the age groups and the different groups of the population (urban and semiurbanos rural areas). In places such as Fairfax county, Virginia, with the difference that it is much higher, the spread between the Latin alphabet is 269 per 10,000 inhabitants, and among whites it is 23 per 10,000.

The article The New York Times you are the explanation for the lower-income blacks and latinos, the fact that 43% of the population is black or latino, works in the employment services, or facility that does not allow for remote work, or in the Latin american population lives, usually in less square feet, and that of the white people.