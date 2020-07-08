Buy Horizon Zero Dawn for VPN affects many users

VPN to buy cheaper

Horizon Zero Dawn it has a recommended retail price of 49,99 euro on the Steam store, however, because of the conversion of each currency and the inflation of each country, in Argentina, for example, the game is available for a reservation with a price of 539 argentine pesos, which change are about 7 euro.

As you can imagine, such a difference has captured the attention of many users, as well as on many other occasions, they have decided to make use of a VPN to pretend to be an argentine citizen and buy the game with local currency in a virtual way. It was a stroke of genius or lack of ethics?

Taking advantage of the weak

As a user of Resetera he has denounced, through the post, this practice is nothing more than a way to take advantage of those who have less, as in countries such as argentina suffers from constant inflation that cause problems with products such as video games, the prices are absolutely ridiculous, coming to cost as much as a console 2 or 3 times more than what it can cost, in the united States.

Fortunately, the PC market has not experienced these problems, and the games have been able to get it with competitive prices that allow the argentines to be done with the games with the most affordable prices. But, of course, taking into account that there is the online trading, many have wanted to take advantage of this, and with the help of VPN you are devoted to the purchase of a lot of games for ridiculous prices. And that is exactly what happened with Horizon Zero Dawn.

The greed breaks the sack

Such is the situation of shopping via the VPN, that Steam has begun to rise as the price of the games, in many countries, up to the point by multiplying the original price 389%. The more serious is the case of Argentina, but the same thing happens in many other countries, as reflected by this list published in the Reddit:

Argentine Peso 539,99 -> 2100 – 389%

Turkish Lira 77 -> 275 – 357%

Russian Ruble 930 -> 2800 – 301%

South African Rand 269 -> 680 – 253%

Colombian Weight 68500 -> 146000 – 213%

Brazilian Real-93,99 -> 200 – 213%

Chinese Yuan Renminbi 138 -> 193 – 140%

South Asia – U. S. Dollar 15,99 -> 19,99 – 125%

Ukrainian Hryvnia 579 -> 709 – 122%

The British Pound, 32,99 -> 39,99 – 121%

CIS – U.s. Dollar 22,99 -> 25,99 – 113%

Australian Dollar 69,95 -> 74,99 – 107%

Canadian Dollar 56,99 -> 59,99 – 105%

This has meant that many users who live in those countries would be extremely affected by the changes, and that is, as it says, these practices mean to say that those with the greater purchasing power that directly affect those who have less income.