Brie Larson she said what were the three main roles in Hollywood that are not | Celebrity and real

Brie Larson, best known as the Captain Marvelhe said that he did not get roles in some major hollywood productions.

In a new YouTube channel, which debuted last Thursday, the actress explained that she has heard in several films such as Star Wars and for the role of Katniss Everdeen in the The Hunger Games.

“I did an audition for Star Wars, I did an audition for The Hunger Games, I did an audition for Terminator: Genisys“ he went away, and said Larson, a friend.

“In fact, I was thinking in Terminator because today, I punctured a wheel, and I thought, ‘Oh, the last time I played was when I was driving my audition for the termination character’ and I didn’t get the job“, he added.

After asking, ” how was the audition Star Warsof which the actress has said on several occasions that he is a fanatic, but Larson laughed.

It should be remembered that the role of Katniss in The Hunger Games understood Jennifer Lawrenceand Emilia Clarke he has starred in Terminator: Genisys.

However, to participate in a new tape Star Wars would it not be a dream so far, since the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Present, in collaboration with Lucasfilm (producer of the saga), so that Brie could have a second chance.

Here is the first video of Brie Larson on YouTube:

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d6S0u8VENOE(/embed)