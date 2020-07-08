Banda MS, Nodal, Group, Company, lead the nominations for the Premios Juventud 2020 | Experiences

It is given to know the list of all candidates for the Youth Award this year

As every year, the best in music is recognized in Youth Award. These awards bring together the greatest figures and artists of the time.

This year the Youth Award, 2020 will be delivered on the 13th of August from 19:00. And the polls will be open from 7 July and will close on the 21 of this month.

To vote for your favorite artist would only click

here

!

The New Regional Generation (NewRegional Mexican Artist)

· Alex Fernandez

· Carin Lion

· Study Group

· Natanael Cano

· Net Bernal

Spicy Regional Songs Regional songs with “spicy” lyrics)

· ‘Love lie – Nathanael Cano

· ‘The things of the clique’ – Inheritance Patterns

· “Love is not pa” for me – Study Group ft. Band Colossus

· ‘The circus’ – The Ghost

· “I’m not with you’ – Lenin Ramirez ft. Study Group

The Traffic jam (Songs you listen to while stuck in traffic)

· ‘China’ – Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Calvin

· Hidden Addictive

· “I’ll stay with you’ – Pitbull X Ne-Yo ft. Lenier & The Micha

· “I didn’t choose to meet you’ – Band Sinaloan MS Sergio Guide From Wikitravel Images

· ‘Pull pa’ ‘lante’ – Daddy Yankee

Can’t Get Enough Of This Song (the Songs you can’t stop singing)

· My goal with You’ – the Band Los Sebastianes

· ‘Pegao’ – CNCO ft. Manuel Turizo

· ‘The Pace (Bad Boys For Life – Black Eyed Peas & J Calvin

· ‘I have forgotten’ – Christian Nodal

· ‘Tusa’ – Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj

The Perfect Mix (Best collaboration song)

· ‘China’ – Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Calvin

· ‘Undecided’ – Reik, J Calvin & Lalo Ebratt

· ‘Pegao’ – CNCO ft. Manuel Turizo

“What curse’ – the Band Sinaloan MS de Sergio Lizarraga ft. Snoop Dogg

· ‘What a pity’ – Maluma ft. J Calvin

OMG Collaboration (Unexpected collaborations)

· Band Sinaloan MS De Sergio guide from wikitravel images & Snoop Dog – ‘What the hell’

· Natanael Cano, & Bad Bunny – ” I Am the devil (remix)’

· Reykon & Willie Colon – ‘Perriando (murga remix)’

· Shakira & Anuel Aa – ‘I like it’

· T3r Voice & Farruko – ‘from the neighbourhood to the city’

#Stay Home from the Concert (Better at home concert)

· Alejandro Sanz & Juanes – ‘#LaGiraSeQuedaEnCasa’

· Carlos Vives – ‘#NoTeVayasDeTuCasa The exhibition of Carlos Vives’

· Christian Nodal – “Together for music #StayHome #WithMe #QuédateEnCasa’

· Gerardo Ortiz – ” Together for music #StayHome #WithMe #QuédateEnCasa’

· Sech – ‘#YouTubeAndChill concert’

Factor of influence With A Cause (Influencers who use their platforms for a good cause)

· Canelo Alvarez

· Edwin Castro

· Indya Adrianna Moore

· Jessica and JP Dominguez

· Julissa Calderon