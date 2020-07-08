Alison Brie is sorry for being the voice of Diane Nguyen

Alison Brie is an actress, california, known for his roles in films such as The Disaster Artist (2017), and Horse Girl (2020). Up until a few months ago, it was the task of giving voice to the struggle writer Diane Nguyenone of the main characters of the animated series Bojack Horseman.

In the midst of the current protest for the inequality of racial in the united States, many have reflected on their role in that situation. Apparently, Brie was thinking of this issue and has concluded that, when she was a caucasian woman, it was not ok to play Diane, who is of vietnamese origin.

Alison has been publicly recognized this line of reasoning through a publication in his Instagram, where he regretted having taken on a role during all the seasons of this fiction is produced by Netflix. In particular, the artist said:

“In hindsight, I wish I hadn’t done the character’s voice, Diane Nguyen. Now I understand that people of color should always express to the people of color”.

Later, he acknowledged that he feels robbed of the ability to perform the work to someone in the community of asian immigrants: “we have Lost a great opportunity to represent the community in vietnamese american with precision and respect, and what I really feel. I congratulate all those who have strayed from their role of voice in the last days. I learned a lot from them.”

In the same way, these days, other actors, such as Mike Henry, Jenny Slate and Kristen Bell has argued that the same reason to stop lending his voice to characters afrodescencientes played in Family Guy, Big Mouth and Central Park. In addition, Fox has recently confirmed that, in The Simpsonswhite actors will not give his voice to characters such as Apu, Carl Carlson.

Recently, Bojack Horseman she was chosen as one of the 50 best series of all time, according to The New York Times.