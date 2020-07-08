Against Marvel Studios! Jason Statham talked about the action scenes in the MCU

Currently, the films of the Marvel universe is one of the franchise’s most popular and profitable that exists, however, it seems that this opinion is not shared all over the world, because this universe has some detractors who are not convinced by their films, and one of them is Jason Statham, who has criticized the MCU for its action scenes.

Jason Statham is known for having starred in countless action movies, worthy of note is the saga of ‘The Trasnporter’ and the ‘Fast & Furious’, in addition to the actor does not like to use a double of risk, so that the majority of sequences in danger you must do for the film are performed by him personally.

It is for this reason that Jason Statham gives me the luxury of criticizing severely the films that make up the MCU, why, in an interview, the most recent with the site, 400 Calci”, and that has returned to fashion, the actor has expressed the kind of action that the film shows is mediocre and banal, so that you will probably never see in this universe.

“Many of the movie modern action that I see, like Marvel Comics, I think that any type can do this. Don’t have any ambition, you could take my grandmother, putting them in a level, it would be a green screen and do the double of all the action. Anyone can do it” the actor said.

Also Statham explained that the action does not appear authentic, with that clarified his position and revealed himself as a traitor to most of the MCU, however, the Marvel has a good reason to make use of these techniques, since the brothers Russo have explained that I do not use CGI, the waiting time between a ‘Infinity War’ and ‘End game’ would have been more than four years, in addition to its action scenes seem to be to the liking of the public and the critics.

It is as well as Jason Statham slams into the MCU, however, the interview already has a little bit of time, so that the opinion of the actor may be changed with the passing of the years, as the technology used by Marvel has evolved and has produced incredible action sequences.