John Travolta and Kevin Hart become stars in action in the trailer of Die Hart

Kevin Hart he held his birthday with a special surprise, because the platform streaming, Quibihe debuted with the first trailer of “Die Hart”the series, which will be the protagonist together with John Travolta as a true star in action.

Quibi launched the trailer of the new action-comedy from comedian, “Die Hart”the launch of new chapters on all working days, from the 20th to the 29th of July. In Die Hart, Kevin Hart to play a fictionalized version of himself that he is tired of being the lover of comics The Rock and want to be a star film action.

The actor of comedy gets his wish when a famous director offers you a role, but there is a problem: you have to train in a school of stars in action led by Ron Wilcox (John Travolta), a moody certified that it pushes you to do the outrageous, excessive the best action sequences that put your life in danger, but to become the star he wants to be.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vfABQnhPADQ(/embed)

The series was created by the writer of Acropora Tripper Clancy, and the screenwriter of John Wick, Derek Kolstad, one of the most important names in action movies, at this time, and directed by Eric Appel Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

In addition to Kevin Hart, and John Travolta, the cast includes Nathalie Emmanuel of Game of Thrones as the rival of the school of action, Hart, Milana Vayntrub of the assets of AT&T, as the host of an interview program, and Josh Hartnett, the icon of the late 90’s / early 2000’s like him.

Quibi is a broadcasting service that is currently only available on mobile devices, in which each episode of each program takes less than 10 minutes.

Other programs of Quibi, which include the game of suspense Most Dangerous Game with Liam Hemsworth, Christoph Waltz, a revival of the comedy series Reno 911!, and a remake of silly, home-made and full of stars of The Princess Bride, where each chapter is a different cast of acting differently a scene in the classic 1987 film.

The first three chapters of Die Hart debuted Quibi Monday, July 20.