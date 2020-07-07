WWE takes possession of the Beautiful Army of the Bella Twins

All the members of the WWE Universe know what they are talking about when we talk about Beautiful Army the Bella Twinsit is more, probably many of you are part of the army of sisters of battle. This term refers to the fans that they have done throughout his careerthey are not a few. Just look at every day their social networks, as they have left their adventures as a Superstar a side, or the episodes to the Total the End to verify that they have a whole legion behind that pushes us forward unconditionally.

► The Beautiful Army of the Bella Twins

It can be said without fear of exaggeration, that the army will continue to exist, that the twins are going to continue to remember, but it is interesting to note that the WWE has registered in this period. In the first row, the News that the empire McMahon has introduced the registration of the “Bella Army” on the 26th of June. As usual, the business of wrestling can use it on events luchísticos, broadcasts and services of the fan club.

It is not clear if Vince McMahon has any intention of doing something specific with the new property, or simply wanted to be done with it. Because it is not expected that the Twins Nice to go back to the rope, coming; in fact, you could almost say that will never return.

It should be remembered that Nikki Bella has a serious neck injury that will probably not allow him to fight. Brie Bella does not have many health problems, but also injury and would not make sense to return to his career without her sister. And both have their own families.

For the moment, I can only say that WWE takes possession of the Beautiful Army.